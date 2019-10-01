10/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, October 01, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:

6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Avon (15) 6-0 318 1
  2. Lafayette Jeff (1) 6-0 268 3
  3. Homestead – 6-0 230 5
  4. Warren Central – 4-2 224 4
  5. Brownsburg – 4-2 182 6
  6. Merrillville – 6-0 136 7
  7. Carmel – 4-2 126 2
  8. Ft. Wayne Snider – 5-1 102 8
  9. Indpls N. Central – 4-2 86 NR
  10. Warsaw – 5-1 46 10
    Others receiving votes: Fishers 26. Hamilton Southeastern 8. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.

5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Palestine (15) 6-0 318 1
  2. Valparaiso (1) 6-0 288 2
  3. Concord – 6-0 226 3
    (tie) Indpls Cathedral – 4-2 226 4
  4. Ft. Wayne Dwenger – 5-1 206 5
  5. Bloomington North – 5-1 156 8
  6. Bloomington South – 4-2 72 T10
    (tie) Terre Haute South – 5-1 72 9
  7. Franklin – 5-1 54 7
  8. Decatur Central – 4-2 46 NR
    Others receiving votes: Mishawaka 42. Lafayette Harrison 22. Elkhart Central 22. Terre Haute North 8. Plainfield 2.

4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. New Prairie (11) 6-0 298 1
  2. E. Central (4) 6-0 272 2
  3. Ev. Memorial – 6-0 212 3
  4. E. Noble (1) 6-0 196 5
  5. Delta – 6-0 194 4
  6. Marion – 5-1 166 6
  7. Mooresville – 5-1 146 7
  8. Plymouth – 5-1 106 8
  9. Ev. Central – 5-1 70 10
  10. Mississinewa – 5-1 46 9
    Others receiving votes: NorthWood 28. Silver Creek 16. Hammond Morton 4. DeKalb 4. Leo 2.

3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. W. Lafayette (8) 5-1 292 1
  2. Indpls Chatard (5) 5-1 276 2
  3. Heritage Hills (2) 6-0 260 3
  4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 226 4
  5. Brownstown – 6-0 184 6
  6. Indpls Brebeuf – 5-1 158 7
  7. Southridge – 5-1 122 8
  8. Knox – 6-0 86 10
  9. Gibson Southern – 4-2 66 5
  10. Guerin Catholic – 4-2 34 9
    Others receiving votes: W. Noble 30. Lawrenceburg 6. Ft. Wayne Concordia 6. Calumet 4. Edgewood 4. Tippecanoe Valley 4. Yorktown 2.

2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Cass (14) 6-0 316 1
  2. Western Boone (1) 5-1 272 3
  3. Pioneer (1) 5-1 238 5
  4. Heritage Christian – 5-1 178 7
  5. Ev. Mater Dei – 4-2 160 2
  6. Linton – 5-1 152 9
  7. Boone Grove – 6-0 128 10
  8. Indpls Scecina – 4-2 100 4
  9. Eastbrook – 4-2 78 NR
  10. Rensselaer – 4-2 48 6
    (tie) Eastern (Greentown) – 6-0 48 NR
    Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 18. LaVille 14. Triton Central 6. N. Knox 2. Andrean 2.

1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

  1. Indpls Lutheran (13) 5-0 332 1
  2. S. Adams (4) 6-0 310 3
  3. Parke Heritage – 6-0 250 4
  4. Southwood – 6-0 230 5
  5. Adams Central – 5-1 162 2
  6. W. Washington – 6-0 160 7
  7. N. Vermillion – 5-1 148 6
  8. Churubusco – 5-1 78 9
  9. Sheridan – 5-1 76 10
    (tie) Monroe Central – 4-2 76 8
    Others receiving votes: N. Decatur 26. Lafayette Catholic 18. Attica 4.<

