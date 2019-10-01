10/1 Indiana A.P. Prep Football Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 3A no. 16 Carroll improved to 11-4 with a 2-1 victory over 3A no. 19 Warsaw (9-5-1) on senior night Tuesday evening at Carroll.

In the fifth minute Carroll got on the board when Sydney Schmitz found Sarah Hauser to make it 1-0. Schmitz would feed sophomore Madelynn Walker for a goal in the 28th minute to give Carroll a 2-0 lead at half.