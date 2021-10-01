10/1 Highlight Zone – Week Seven

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Luers remained undefeated on the season with a 41-38 victory over Bishop Dwenger in the ‘Battle of the Bishops’ to headline an exciting week of rivalry games in the SAC that took center stage on the Highlight Zone!
