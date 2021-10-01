10/1 Highlight Zone – Week Seven

ASHLEY, Ind. (WANE) - A Michigan man was arrested in early September after being found with marijuana and a handgun when police pulled him over for speeding on I-69.

On Sept. 4 just after midnight, Ashley-Hudson officers saw a vehicle travelling south on I-69 at a radar indicated speed of 124 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour zone, the department posted on Facebook. Officers initiated a traffic stop and found that the driver, Terrence D Nabors, 31, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, did not have a valid license.