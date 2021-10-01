Bishop Luers — Bishop Dwenger —
Homestead — Carroll —
Snider — Northrop —
North Side — South Side —
Concordia — Wayne —
Leo — Huntington North —
East Noble — Columbia City —
New Haven — Bellmont —
Norwell — DeKalb —
Adams Central — Southern Wells —
Jay County — South Adams —
Bluffton — Heritage —
Culver Academy — Woodlan —
Churubusco — Central Noble —
Eastside — Fremont —
Lakeland — West Noble —
Fairfield — Garrett —
Mishawaka Marian — Angola —
Prairie Heights — Bremen —
Manchester — Whitko —
North Miami — Wabash —
Northfield — Rochester —
Southwood — Peru —
Tippecanoe Valley — Maconaquah —
Wawasee — Warsaw —
NorthWood — Mishawaka —
Goshen — Northridge —
Concord — Plymouth —
Eastbrook — Blackford —
Elwood — Madison-Grant —
Oak Hill — Frankton —
Mississinewa — Alexandria —
Muncie Central — Marion —
10/1 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
