10/1 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

(NEXSTAR) - If you often pay bills or mail gifts at the last minute, you may want to rethink your mailing timeline starting October 1st: The United States Postal Service is now giving itself more time to deliver first-class mail.

The USPS has been struggling with budgetary concerns for years based on pension obligations and the slowdown of mail use. Now, the agency is relaxing its "service standards" to make on-time delivery less expensive and more consistent.