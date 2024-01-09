FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Heritage boys knocked off host Woodlan 56-52 in the first round of the 2024 ACAC Boys Basketball Tournament while the Woodlan girls topped Heritage 49-21 in the 50th anniversary of the ACAC Girls Basketball Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Heritage boys will now host Bluffton at 7:30 p.m. in the semifinals Friday in Monroeville, while the Woodlan girls will face Bluffton at 6 p.m. at Heritage High School earlier that night.

In other boys action on Tuesday it was Jevon Lewis Jr. scoring a game-high 31 points as reigning SAC champ Wayne bested reigning NE8 champ Norwell 80-55. Ashton Federspiel led the Knights with 28 points.

At Marc Davidson Court junior Kellen Pickett led the way with 16 points as last year’s 2A state champ, Blackhawk Christian, topped visiting Homestead 57-52. Josh Rogers led Homestead with 14 points.