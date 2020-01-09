1/8 Prep Hoops Recap

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Landen Jordan tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Churubusco to a 87-67 win at Woodlan on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Hunter Perlich added 21 points for Busco while Jackson Paul tallied 15 points and 10 assists.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bluffton 57, Central Noble 52, OT

Churubusco 87, Woodlan 67

Indpls Howe 64, Indpls Washington 36

Lawrence Central 84, Indpls Park Tudor 41

Mississinewa 85, Southwood 61

Providence Cristo Rey 65, Indpls Shortridge 45

Greene County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Bloomfield 60, Pike Central 23

N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Eastern (Greene) 43

Madison County Tournament(equals)

Consolation(equals)

Frankton 75, Anderson Prep Academy 40

Liberty Christian 63, Elwood 42

Semifinal(equals)

Alexandria 87, Anderson 85

Pendleton Hts. 66, Lapel 55

Randolph County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Monroe Central 75, Union City 24

Ripley County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Batesville 52, S. Ripley 39

Milan 88, Jac-Cen-Del 66

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Angola 54, E. Noble 45

Bellmont 63, S. Adams 15

Decatur Central 83, Providence Cristo Rey 16

E. Chicago Central 69, Gary Roosevelt 5

Edgewood 51, Northview 34

Elkhart Central 67, Concord 30

Elkhart Memorial 52, LaVille 22

Eminence 55, Victory Christian Academy 22

Ev. Mater Dei 75, Ev. Harrison 47

Ev. Memorial 64, Ev. Central 38

Ev. North 68, Ev. Bosse 34

Fishers 56, New Palestine 50

Garrett 60, Wawasee 44

Greencastle 37, Terre Haute South 34

Indpls Roncalli 66, Franklin Central 42

Maconaquah 48, Madison-Grant 33

Marion 75, Southwood 30

Michigan City Marquette 48, Calumet 32

Munster 65, Griffith 41

Noblesville 58, Kokomo 26

Northwestern 75, Eastern (Greentown) 21

Oregon-Davis 72, Triton 37

Prairie Hts. 54, Bronson, Mich. 20

Speedway 72, Edinburgh 52

Terre Haute North 54, S. Vermillion 40

Vincennes 66, Princeton 41

Westfield 52, Indpls Chatard 42

Hendricks County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Brownsburg 57, Avon 48

Plainfield 63, Danville 58

Randolph County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Winchester 88, Union (Modoc) 19

Rivertown Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 10

Switzerland Co. 45, Rising Sun 34