1/8 Prep Hoops Recap

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Landen Jordan tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Churubusco to a 87-67 win at Woodlan on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.
Hunter Perlich added 21 points for Busco while Jackson Paul tallied 15 points and 10 assists.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bluffton 57, Central Noble 52, OT
Churubusco 87, Woodlan 67
Indpls Howe 64, Indpls Washington 36
Lawrence Central 84, Indpls Park Tudor 41
Mississinewa 85, Southwood 61
Providence Cristo Rey 65, Indpls Shortridge 45
Greene County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bloomfield 60, Pike Central 23
N. Central (Farmersburg) 54, Eastern (Greene) 43
Madison County Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Frankton 75, Anderson Prep Academy 40
Liberty Christian 63, Elwood 42
Semifinal(equals)
Alexandria 87, Anderson 85
Pendleton Hts. 66, Lapel 55
Randolph County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Monroe Central 75, Union City 24
Ripley County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Batesville 52, S. Ripley 39
Milan 88, Jac-Cen-Del 66
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Angola 54, E. Noble 45
Bellmont 63, S. Adams 15
Decatur Central 83, Providence Cristo Rey 16
E. Chicago Central 69, Gary Roosevelt 5
Edgewood 51, Northview 34
Elkhart Central 67, Concord 30
Elkhart Memorial 52, LaVille 22
Eminence 55, Victory Christian Academy 22
Ev. Mater Dei 75, Ev. Harrison 47
Ev. Memorial 64, Ev. Central 38
Ev. North 68, Ev. Bosse 34
Fishers 56, New Palestine 50
Garrett 60, Wawasee 44
Greencastle 37, Terre Haute South 34
Indpls Roncalli 66, Franklin Central 42
Maconaquah 48, Madison-Grant 33
Marion 75, Southwood 30
Michigan City Marquette 48, Calumet 32
Munster 65, Griffith 41
Noblesville 58, Kokomo 26
Northwestern 75, Eastern (Greentown) 21
Oregon-Davis 72, Triton 37
Prairie Hts. 54, Bronson, Mich. 20
Speedway 72, Edinburgh 52
Terre Haute North 54, S. Vermillion 40
Vincennes 66, Princeton 41
Westfield 52, Indpls Chatard 42
Hendricks County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Brownsburg 57, Avon 48
Plainfield 63, Danville 58
Randolph County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Winchester 88, Union (Modoc) 19
Rivertown Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Lawrenceburg 57, S. Dearborn 10
Switzerland Co. 45, Rising Sun 34