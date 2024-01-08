FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 Homestead bested Concordia 69-38 in girls basketball action at Eugene Parker Court to headline the area preps hoops scene on Monday night.

Sophomore Whitney Ankenbruck paced Homestead with 24 points while Myah Epps added 15 and Gabby Helsom 13. Alivia Bolinger led the Cadets with 20 points.

Homestead improves to 16-2 overall with the win and will host Snider Friday at 6 p.m. in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” Both the Spartans (6-0) and Panthers (6-0) are undefeated in SAC play this season.