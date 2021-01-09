1/8 Peter Franklin Jewelers Gem of the Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Central Noble’s Connor Essegian came up with a steal, then dropped an over-the-head dime to Sawyer Yoder for a breakaway slam to earn Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors as the Cougars beat Garrett!

