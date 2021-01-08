1/8 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian improved to 9-0 on the season as the Braves hit the road for 77-42 victory at Wayne on Thursday night to headline area prep hoops action.

Thursday's ScoresBy The Associated PressBOYS PREP BASKETBALLBremen 52, S. Bend Washington 48Edgewood 70, Brown Co. 37Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42Glenn 50, New Prairie 46Indpls Herron 82, Indpls International 75Michigan City Marquette 78, S. Bend Career Academy 44Southwestern (Hanover) 101, Madison Shawe 34Triton Central 51, Morristown 31Greene County Invite(equals)Consolation(equals)Pike Central 53, White River Valley 50Shakamak 44, Clay City 30Henry County Tournament(equals)First Round(equals)Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24Randolph County Tournament(equals)Semifinal(equals)Union City 90, Union (Modoc) 22Rivertown Tournament(equals)First Round(equals)Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57S. Dearborn 51, Lawrenceburg 44Wayne County Tournament(equals)First Round(equals)Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28GIRLS PREP BASKETBALLArgos 46, N. Miami 22Bloomfield 46, Dubois 34Boone Grove 53, River Forest 34Carroll (Flora) 73, Delphi 35Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 18Columbus East 67, Seymour 50Corydon 42, Eastern (Pekin) 27Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 28Ev. Memorial 56, S. Knox 27Forest Park 47, Jasper 33Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Woodlan 41Ft. Wayne North 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27Goshen 41, Wawasee 14Greenwood Christian 76, Hauser 32Hammond Science and Tech 54, S. Bend Clay 37Heritage Hills 46, S. Spencer 20Indpls Cathedral 56, Lawrence Central 49Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 24LaPorte 56, Concord 38Lafayette Catholic 73, Twin Lakes 47Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28Lawrence North 58, Indpls Pike 42Linton 51, Vincennes Rivet 26Madison 59, New Albany 39Monrovia 43, Indpls Scecina 35Morgan Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37N. Knox 57, W. Vigo 51N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36Northfield 67, Tippecanoe Valley 48Paoli 45, N. Daviess 25Parke Heritage 58, N. Putnam 50S. Bend St. Joseph's 62, S. Bend Riley 33S. Bend Washington 72, Pike Central 27S. Central (Union Mills) 79, Hebron 37Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13Taylor 57, Rossville 40Triton 41, Manchester 35W. Lafayette 61, Western 55Westview 59, S. Bend Career Academy 18Hendricks County Tournament(equals)Semifinal(equals)Brownsburg 57, Cascade 39Tri-West 48, Avon 37Madison County Tournament(equals)Consolation(equals)Alexandria 70, Elwood 28Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep Academy 18Semifinal(equals)Anderson 52, Lapel 37Shelby County Tournament(equals)First Round(equals)Waldron 36, Southwestern (Shelby) 33Wayne County Tournament(equals)First Round(equals)Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28