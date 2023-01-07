FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian and Norwell earned tough wins on Saturday night to continue their strong regular seasons.

At Blackhawk Christian, the Class 2A No. 2 Braves shook off a slow start to knock off Class 3A No. 14 Concordia, 58-46. Josh Furst led Blackhawk Christian with 20 points, while Kellen Pickett and Gage Sefton also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece.

At Leo High School, Class 3A No. 4 Norwell held on for a 59-51 win over their Northeast 8 rival. Jake Parker led the Knights with 15 points in the win.

Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Andrean 54, Lowell 39

Angola 46, Fremont 23

Bedford N. Lawrence 76, Castle 57

Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34

Blackford 42, Oak Hill 36

Bloomington North 56, South Vigo 35

Borden 50, Paoli 37

Calumet Christian 35, S. Bend Trinity 30

Carmel 70, Ft. Wayne South 27

Caston 44, LaVille 25

Center Grove 54, Jennings Co. 49

Charlestown 44, Brownstown 28

Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 44

Columbus North 48, Bloomington South 39

E. Central 53, Rushville 35

Eastern Hancock 41, Union Co. 22

Eminence 55, Indpls Washington 24

Evansville Christian 50, Evansville Bosse 29

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Jasper 56

Evansville North 57, Jeffersonville 49

Fishers 53, Indpls N. Central 46

Floyd Central 54, New Albany 38

Forest Park 48, Pike Central 32

Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Kokomo 22

Ft. Wayne Wayne 50, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49

Gibson Southern 73, Tell City 43

Goshen 42, Concord 28

Greencastle 62, Cloverdale 32

Greensburg 64, Franklin Co. 55

Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Evansville Harrison 31

Homestead 56, Lawrence North 39

Indpls Lutheran 56, Greenwood Christian 51

Lafayette Catholic 72, Rensselaer 38

Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11

Lake Station 74, Hammond Central 37

Lakewood Park 41, Elkhart Christian 33

Lanesville 65, Crothersville 8

Linton 60, W. Washington 50

Logansport 51, Knox 41

McCutcheon 57, Richmond 12

Monrovia 56, Beech Grove 31

Mooresville 56, Franklin 51

Morgan Twp. 56, Hebron 20

N. Harrison 69, Seymour 38

N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 27

N. Miami 72, Manchester 32

N. Posey 58, Perry Central 39

New Washington 57, Clarksville 26

Noblesville 64, Indpls Cathedral 53

North Vigo 57, Southport 53

Northview 52, Owen Valley 48

Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 34

Orleans 44, Henryville 26

Parke Heritage 57, W. Vigo 46

Peru 35, Delphi 33

Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 47

Princeton 51, Washington 47

Red Hill, Ill. 66, Union (Dugger) 57

Rochester 36, Whitko 27

Rossville 45, Covington 41

S. Bend Adams 52, Victory Christian Academy 11

Scottsburg 81, Trinity Lutheran 61

Silver Creek 52, Salem 32

Southwestern (Hanover) 51, S. Decatur 46

Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44

Speedway 54, Crawfordsville 43

Tri-Township 74, Frontier 46

Union (Dugger) 52, Martinsville, Ill. 10

University 64, Covenant Christian 26

Valparaiso 54, Lafayette Harrison 38

Vincennes Rivet 51, Springs Valley 34

Wabash 44, Maconaquah 41

Warren Central 54, W. Lafayette 42

Warsaw 53, Northridge 52

Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44

Wawasee 45, NorthWood 38

Western 38, Benton Central 37

Yorktown 46, Shelbyville 35

Zionsville 71, Indpls Pike 32

Hendricks County Tournament

Championship

Brownsburg 53, Danville 36

Fifth Place

Cascade 59, Plainfield 44

Third Place

Avon 74, Tri-West 29

Henry County Tournament

Championship

Tri 45, Blue River 35

Madison County Tournament

Championship

Lapel 42, Pendleton Hts. 38

Fifth Place

Anderson 70, Anderson Prep Academy 24

Third Place

Alexandria 55, Frankton 48, OT

Shelby County Tournament

Championship

Triton Central 60, Waldron 29

Wayne County Tournament

Championship

Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 16

White River Valley Tournament

Championship

Barr-Reeve 41, Shakamak 36

Third Place

White River Valley 65, Shoals 44

Boys Basketball Scoreboard

Adams Central 49, Jay Co. 37

Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Vincennes (South Knox— 40

Beech Grove 89, Monrovia 38

Bethany Christian 49, Bremen 43

Bethesda Christian 53, Tipton 38

Blackford 58, S. Adams 35

Bloomington North 40, Seymour 38

Calumet 53, River Forest 44

Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36

Carmel 49, Westfield 38

Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52

Cass 54, Peru 47, OT

Center Grove 68, Jennings Co. 66

Charlestown 76, Madison 55

Chesterton 74, Merrillville 54

Clarksville 67, New Washington 58

Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35

Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45

Cowan 60, Eastbrook 52

Delphi 48, Caston 35

E. Central 51, Hamilton Ross, Ohio 48

Eastern (Pekin) 65, Austin 58

Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35

Eminence 65, Medora 56

Evansville Bosse 84, Vincennes 71

Evansville Central 63, Pike Central 46

Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45

Faith Christian 54, Pioneer 51

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 46

Ft. Wayne South 86, Marion 81

Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63

Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49

Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49

Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 52

Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42

Griffith 56, Wheeler 28

Henryville 69, Trinity Lutheran 43

Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40

Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45

Homestead 49, Wawasee 31

Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25

Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36

Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63

Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28

Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT

Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49

Jasper 60, Evansville North 46

Knox 60, Winamac 29

Kokomo 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46

Lafayette Harrison 66, Lake Central 34

Lakeland Christian 50, Clinton Christian 15

Lawrenceburg 63, Fairview, Ala. 59

Lebanon 65, Benton Central 61

Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62

Madison-Grant 65, Northfield 36

Manchester 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51

Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47

Montpelier, Ohio 68, Hamilton 33

Mooresville 58, Franklin 53

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Whiteland 62

N. Daviess 47, Washington 31

N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52

N. Judson 55, LaVille 52

N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27

N. Putnam 56, Fountain Central 54, OT

N. White 40, S. Newton 22

New Haven 54, DeKalb 40

New Palestine 73, Southport 68

Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45

Northwestern 62, Clinton Prairie 33

Norwell 59, Leo 51

Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41

Orleans 58, Eastern (Greene) 23

Owen Valley 70, Northview 55

Paoli 90, Tell City 35

Penn 87, Valparaiso 42

Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38

Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19

Rossville 54, Sheridan 41

S. Central (Elizabeth) 60, Mitchell 56

S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38

Seeger 55, S. Vermillion 53

Southridge 66, Dubois 57

Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Hauser 63

Tecumseh 57, Springs Valley 51

Tippecanoe Valley 58, Plymouth 49

Twin Lakes 55, N. Newton 52

University 51, Covenant Christian 44

W. Noble 43, Eastside 20

W. Washington 60, Lanesville 50

Warren Central 65, Hamilton Southeastern 39

Wes-Del 64, Tri-Central 58

Western 51, Logansport 33

Whitko 64, Lakewood Park 53

Woodlan 72, Bluffton 36

Hendricks County Tournament

Championship

Brownsburg 69, Plainfield 55

Fifth Place

Danville 63, Cascade 37

Third Place

Avon 73, Tri-West 68

Henry County Tournament

Championship

Blue River 54, Shenandoah 28

Randolph County Tournament

Championship

Monroe Central 50, Winchester 44

Ripley County Tournament

Championship

Batesville 67, S. Ripley 64

Third Place

Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43

Rivertown Tournament

Championship

Lawrenceburg 44, S. Dearborn 36

Third Place

Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53

Sugar Creek Tournament

Third Place

Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31

Wayne County Tournament

Championship

Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35

White River Valley Tournament

Championship

Barr-Reeve 62, Shakamak 33

Third Place

Shoals 42, White River Valley 35