FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Blackhawk Christian and Norwell earned tough wins on Saturday night to continue their strong regular seasons.
At Blackhawk Christian, the Class 2A No. 2 Braves shook off a slow start to knock off Class 3A No. 14 Concordia, 58-46. Josh Furst led Blackhawk Christian with 20 points, while Kellen Pickett and Gage Sefton also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece.
At Leo High School, Class 3A No. 4 Norwell held on for a 59-51 win over their Northeast 8 rival. Jake Parker led the Knights with 15 points in the win.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Andrean 54, Lowell 39
Angola 46, Fremont 23
Bedford N. Lawrence 76, Castle 57
Bethany Christian 41, Bremen 34
Blackford 42, Oak Hill 36
Bloomington North 56, South Vigo 35
Borden 50, Paoli 37
Calumet Christian 35, S. Bend Trinity 30
Carmel 70, Ft. Wayne South 27
Caston 44, LaVille 25
Center Grove 54, Jennings Co. 49
Charlestown 44, Brownstown 28
Clinton Prairie 52, Western Boone 44
Columbus North 48, Bloomington South 39
E. Central 53, Rushville 35
Eastern Hancock 41, Union Co. 22
Eminence 55, Indpls Washington 24
Evansville Christian 50, Evansville Bosse 29
Evansville Mater Dei 62, Jasper 56
Evansville North 57, Jeffersonville 49
Fishers 53, Indpls N. Central 46
Floyd Central 54, New Albany 38
Forest Park 48, Pike Central 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 60, Kokomo 22
Ft. Wayne Wayne 50, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 49
Gibson Southern 73, Tell City 43
Goshen 42, Concord 28
Greencastle 62, Cloverdale 32
Greensburg 64, Franklin Co. 55
Hancock Co., Ky. 42, Evansville Harrison 31
Homestead 56, Lawrence North 39
Indpls Lutheran 56, Greenwood Christian 51
Lafayette Catholic 72, Rensselaer 38
Lake Central 66, LaPorte 11
Lake Station 74, Hammond Central 37
Lakewood Park 41, Elkhart Christian 33
Lanesville 65, Crothersville 8
Linton 60, W. Washington 50
Logansport 51, Knox 41
McCutcheon 57, Richmond 12
Monrovia 56, Beech Grove 31
Mooresville 56, Franklin 51
Morgan Twp. 56, Hebron 20
N. Harrison 69, Seymour 38
N. Knox 51, Eastern (Greene) 27
N. Miami 72, Manchester 32
N. Posey 58, Perry Central 39
New Washington 57, Clarksville 26
Noblesville 64, Indpls Cathedral 53
North Vigo 57, Southport 53
Northview 52, Owen Valley 48
Northwestern 35, Hamilton Hts. 34
Orleans 44, Henryville 26
Parke Heritage 57, W. Vigo 46
Peru 35, Delphi 33
Plymouth 49, Mishawaka 47
Princeton 51, Washington 47
Red Hill, Ill. 66, Union (Dugger) 57
Rochester 36, Whitko 27
Rossville 45, Covington 41
S. Bend Adams 52, Victory Christian Academy 11
Scottsburg 81, Trinity Lutheran 61
Silver Creek 52, Salem 32
Southwestern (Hanover) 51, S. Decatur 46
Southwood 68, Madison-Grant 44
Speedway 54, Crawfordsville 43
Tri-Township 74, Frontier 46
Union (Dugger) 52, Martinsville, Ill. 10
University 64, Covenant Christian 26
Valparaiso 54, Lafayette Harrison 38
Vincennes Rivet 51, Springs Valley 34
Wabash 44, Maconaquah 41
Warren Central 54, W. Lafayette 42
Warsaw 53, Northridge 52
Washington Catholic 63, Martinsville Tabernacle 44
Wawasee 45, NorthWood 38
Western 38, Benton Central 37
Yorktown 46, Shelbyville 35
Zionsville 71, Indpls Pike 32
Hendricks County Tournament
Championship
Brownsburg 53, Danville 36
Fifth Place
Cascade 59, Plainfield 44
Third Place
Avon 74, Tri-West 29
Henry County Tournament
Championship
Tri 45, Blue River 35
Madison County Tournament
Championship
Lapel 42, Pendleton Hts. 38
Fifth Place
Anderson 70, Anderson Prep Academy 24
Third Place
Alexandria 55, Frankton 48, OT
Shelby County Tournament
Championship
Triton Central 60, Waldron 29
Wayne County Tournament
Championship
Northeastern 57, Hagerstown 16
White River Valley Tournament
Championship
Barr-Reeve 41, Shakamak 36
Third Place
White River Valley 65, Shoals 44
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Adams Central 49, Jay Co. 37
Bedford N. Lawrence 47, Vincennes (South Knox— 40
Beech Grove 89, Monrovia 38
Bethany Christian 49, Bremen 43
Bethesda Christian 53, Tipton 38
Blackford 58, S. Adams 35
Bloomington North 40, Seymour 38
Calumet 53, River Forest 44
Calumet Christian 40, S. Bend Trinity 36
Carmel 49, Westfield 38
Carmi White County, Ill. 66, Ev. Day 52
Cass 54, Peru 47, OT
Center Grove 68, Jennings Co. 66
Charlestown 76, Madison 55
Chesterton 74, Merrillville 54
Clarksville 67, New Washington 58
Clay City 61, Bloomington Lighthouse 35
Columbia City 49, Bellmont 45
Cowan 60, Eastbrook 52
Delphi 48, Caston 35
E. Central 51, Hamilton Ross, Ohio 48
Eastern (Pekin) 65, Austin 58
Edgewood 59, S. Putnam 35
Eminence 65, Medora 56
Evansville Bosse 84, Vincennes 71
Evansville Central 63, Pike Central 46
Evansville Harrison 73, Robinson, Ill. 45
Faith Christian 54, Pioneer 51
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 58, Ft. Wayne Concordia 46
Ft. Wayne South 86, Marion 81
Gary 21st Century 67, Indpls Attucks 63
Gary West 64, Chicago CICS-Longwood, Ill. 49
Gary West 64, Farragut, Ill. 49
Gibson Southern 59, Evansville Mater Dei 52
Greensburg 51, Shelbyville 42
Griffith 56, Wheeler 28
Henryville 69, Trinity Lutheran 43
Heritage 61, Southern Wells 40
Heritage Christian 54, Arthur Christian, Ill. 45
Homestead 49, Wawasee 31
Indian Creek 82, Brown Co. 25
Indpls Ben Davis 67, Indpls Washington 36
Indpls Cathedral 77, Floyd Central 63
Indpls Irvington 37, Indpls Herron 28
Indpls Shortridge 57, Greenwood Christian 56, OT
Indpls Tech 52, Ft. Wayne Wayne 49
Jasper 60, Evansville North 46
Knox 60, Winamac 29
Kokomo 74, Ft. Wayne Northrop 46
Lafayette Harrison 66, Lake Central 34
Lakeland Christian 50, Clinton Christian 15
Lawrenceburg 63, Fairview, Ala. 59
Lebanon 65, Benton Central 61
Linton 72, Evansville Christian 62
Madison-Grant 65, Northfield 36
Manchester 54, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 51
Michigan City 48, Kankakee Valley 47
Montpelier, Ohio 68, Hamilton 33
Mooresville 58, Franklin 53
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 74, Whiteland 62
N. Daviess 47, Washington 31
N. Harrison 72, Scottsburg 52
N. Judson 55, LaVille 52
N. Knox 34, N. Central (Farmersburg) 27
N. Putnam 56, Fountain Central 54, OT
N. White 40, S. Newton 22
New Haven 54, DeKalb 40
New Palestine 73, Southport 68
Noblesville 59, Muncie Central 45
Northwestern 62, Clinton Prairie 33
Norwell 59, Leo 51
Oak Hill 75, Eastern (Greentown) 41
Orleans 58, Eastern (Greene) 23
Owen Valley 70, Northview 55
Paoli 90, Tell City 35
Penn 87, Valparaiso 42
Richmond 45, McCutcheon 38
Rochester 60, Oregon-Davis 19
Rossville 54, Sheridan 41
S. Central (Elizabeth) 60, Mitchell 56
S. Decatur 51, Edinburgh 38
Seeger 55, S. Vermillion 53
Southridge 66, Dubois 57
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Hauser 63
Tecumseh 57, Springs Valley 51
Tippecanoe Valley 58, Plymouth 49
Twin Lakes 55, N. Newton 52
University 51, Covenant Christian 44
W. Noble 43, Eastside 20
W. Washington 60, Lanesville 50
Warren Central 65, Hamilton Southeastern 39
Wes-Del 64, Tri-Central 58
Western 51, Logansport 33
Whitko 64, Lakewood Park 53
Woodlan 72, Bluffton 36
Hendricks County Tournament
Championship
Brownsburg 69, Plainfield 55
Fifth Place
Danville 63, Cascade 37
Third Place
Avon 73, Tri-West 68
Henry County Tournament
Championship
Blue River 54, Shenandoah 28
Randolph County Tournament
Championship
Monroe Central 50, Winchester 44
Ripley County Tournament
Championship
Batesville 67, S. Ripley 64
Third Place
Jac-Cen-Del 56, Milan 43
Rivertown Tournament
Championship
Lawrenceburg 44, S. Dearborn 36
Third Place
Rising Sun 62, Switzerland Co. 53
Sugar Creek Tournament
Third Place
Western Boone 49, N. Montgomery 31
Wayne County Tournament
Championship
Northeastern 56, Hagerstown 35
White River Valley Tournament
Championship
Barr-Reeve 62, Shakamak 33
Third Place
Shoals 42, White River Valley 35