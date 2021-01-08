1/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk boys top Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian improved to 9-0 on the season as the Braves hit the road for 77-42 victory at Wayne on Thursday night to headline area prep hoops action.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 48

Edgewood 70, Brown Co. 37

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42

Glenn 50, New Prairie 46

Indpls Herron 82, Indpls International 75

Michigan City Marquette 78, S. Bend Career Academy 44

Southwestern (Hanover) 101, Madison Shawe 34

Triton Central 51, Morristown 31

Greene County Invite(equals)

Consolation(equals)

Pike Central 53, White River Valley 50

Shakamak 44, Clay City 30

Henry County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24

Randolph County Tournament(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Union City 90, Union (Modoc) 22

Rivertown Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57

S. Dearborn 51, Lawrenceburg 44

Wayne County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 46, N. Miami 22

Bloomfield 46, Dubois 34

Boone Grove 53, River Forest 34

Carroll (Flora) 73, Delphi 35

Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 18

Columbus East 67, Seymour 50

Corydon 42, Eastern (Pekin) 27

Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 28

Ev. Memorial 56, S. Knox 27

Forest Park 47, Jasper 33

Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Woodlan 41

Ft. Wayne North 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27

Goshen 41, Wawasee 14

Greenwood Christian 76, Hauser 32

Hammond Science and Tech 54, S. Bend Clay 37

Heritage Hills 46, S. Spencer 20

Indpls Cathedral 56, Lawrence Central 49

Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 24

LaPorte 56, Concord 38

Lafayette Catholic 73, Twin Lakes 47

Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28

Lawrence North 58, Indpls Pike 42

Linton 51, Vincennes Rivet 26

Madison 59, New Albany 39

Monrovia 43, Indpls Scecina 35

Morgan Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37

N. Knox 57, W. Vigo 51

N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36

Northfield 67, Tippecanoe Valley 48

Paoli 45, N. Daviess 25

Parke Heritage 58, N. Putnam 50

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Riley 33

S. Bend Washington 72, Pike Central 27

S. Central (Union Mills) 79, Hebron 37

Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13

Taylor 57, Rossville 40

Triton 41, Manchester 35

W. Lafayette 61, Western 55

Westview 59, S. Bend Career Academy 18

Hendricks County Tournament(equals)

Semifinal(equals)

Brownsburg 57, Cascade 39

Tri-West 48, Avon 37

Madison County Tournament(equals)

Consolation(equals)

Alexandria 70, Elwood 28

Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep Academy 18

Semifinal(equals)

Anderson 52, Lapel 37

Shelby County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Waldron 36, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Wayne County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

