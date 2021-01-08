1/7 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk boys top Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian improved to 9-0 on the season as the Braves hit the road for 77-42 victory at Wayne on Thursday night to headline area prep hoops action.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 48
Edgewood 70, Brown Co. 37
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 42
Glenn 50, New Prairie 46
Indpls Herron 82, Indpls International 75
Michigan City Marquette 78, S. Bend Career Academy 44
Southwestern (Hanover) 101, Madison Shawe 34
Triton Central 51, Morristown 31
Greene County Invite(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Pike Central 53, White River Valley 50
Shakamak 44, Clay City 30
Henry County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Shenandoah 76, Knightstown 24
Randolph County Tournament(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Union City 90, Union (Modoc) 22
Rivertown Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Rising Sun 66, Switzerland Co. 57
S. Dearborn 51, Lawrenceburg 44
Wayne County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Northeastern 45, Hagerstown 28
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 46, N. Miami 22
Bloomfield 46, Dubois 34
Boone Grove 53, River Forest 34
Carroll (Flora) 73, Delphi 35
Castle 71, Ev. Reitz 18
Columbus East 67, Seymour 50
Corydon 42, Eastern (Pekin) 27
Covenant Christian 47, Indpls Brebeuf 28
Ev. Memorial 56, S. Knox 27
Forest Park 47, Jasper 33
Fountain Central 39, Indiana Deaf 23
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 43, Woodlan 41
Ft. Wayne North 60, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 27
Goshen 41, Wawasee 14
Greenwood Christian 76, Hauser 32
Hammond Science and Tech 54, S. Bend Clay 37
Heritage Hills 46, S. Spencer 20
Indpls Cathedral 56, Lawrence Central 49
Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 24
LaPorte 56, Concord 38
Lafayette Catholic 73, Twin Lakes 47
Lanesville 60, Springs Valley 28
Lawrence North 58, Indpls Pike 42
Linton 51, Vincennes Rivet 26
Madison 59, New Albany 39
Monrovia 43, Indpls Scecina 35
Morgan Twp. 58, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 37
N. Knox 57, W. Vigo 51
N. Vermillion 49, Riverton Parke 36
Northfield 67, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Paoli 45, N. Daviess 25
Parke Heritage 58, N. Putnam 50
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 62, S. Bend Riley 33
S. Bend Washington 72, Pike Central 27
S. Central (Union Mills) 79, Hebron 37
Scottsburg 73, Clarksville 13
Taylor 57, Rossville 40
Triton 41, Manchester 35
W. Lafayette 61, Western 55
Westview 59, S. Bend Career Academy 18
Hendricks County Tournament(equals)
Semifinal(equals)
Brownsburg 57, Cascade 39
Tri-West 48, Avon 37
Madison County Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Alexandria 70, Elwood 28
Liberty Christian 63, Anderson Prep Academy 18
Semifinal(equals)
Anderson 52, Lapel 37
Shelby County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Waldron 36, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Wayne County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
