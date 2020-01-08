Breaking News
1/7 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (13) 8-0 296 1
  2. Bloomington South (2) 12-0 266 2
  3. Lawrence Central 8-1 228 3
  4. Fishers 12-0 200 4
  5. Warren Central 8-0 173 5
  6. Lafayette Jeff 9-1 143 6
  7. Brownsburg 8-1 122 7
  8. Floyd Central 7-1 109 8
  9. Westfield 7-0 101 9
  10. Columbus North 9-2 31 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    S. Bend Adams 26. Indianapolis Attucks 25. Carroll (Allen) 25. Indpls Pike 13. Warsaw 9. Chesterton 8. Gary West 7. Indpls Cathedral 6. Jeffersonville 6. Ev. Reitz 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Silver Creek (14) 10-1 298 1
  2. Danville 9-1 252 2
  3. Heritage Hills 6-3 202 4
  4. S. Bend St. Joseph’s (1) 7-1 192 5
  5. Delta 7-1 162 6
  6. Norwell 9-1 145 3
  7. Greensburg 8-2 107 8
  8. Connersville 8-2 92 7
  9. Indpls Brebeuf 6-2 84 9
  10. Indian Creek 8-1 56 NR
    (tie) Mishawaka Marian 4-2 56 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Washington 46. Beech Grove 33. Jimtown 19. Hammond 18. NorthWood 13. Sullivan 12. Mississinewa 7. Northview 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 8-1 300 1
  2. Shenandoah 7-1 258 3
  3. Prairie Hts. 10-0 214 4
  4. Linton-Stockton 9-2 186 2
  5. Ev. Mater Dei 7-1 185 6
  6. S. Decatur 10-0 183 5
  7. Tipton 10-1 147 7
  8. Blackford 7-2 95 9
  9. Forest Park 9-1 87 NR
  10. Paoli 8-2 59 8
    Others receiving votes:
    S. Spencer 28. Wapahani 19. University 14. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (14) 11-0 298 1
  2. Greenwood Christian 9-0 251 2
  3. Gary 21st Century (1) 8-2 240 3
  4. Kouts 8-0 186 4
  5. Covington 7-2 175 6
  6. Bloomfield 6-1 159 5
  7. Lafayette Catholic 5-2 133 9
  8. Loogootee 9-3 104 8
  9. Providence Cristo Rey 8-2 67 7
  10. Christian Academy 6-5 53 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Dubois 33. N. Daviess 28. Argos 14. Morristown 13. Orleans 12. Blue River 8. New Washington 7. W. Washington 7. Tindley 6. Washington Twp. 6.

