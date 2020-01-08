1/7 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (13) 8-0 296 1
- Bloomington South (2) 12-0 266 2
- Lawrence Central 8-1 228 3
- Fishers 12-0 200 4
- Warren Central 8-0 173 5
- Lafayette Jeff 9-1 143 6
- Brownsburg 8-1 122 7
- Floyd Central 7-1 109 8
- Westfield 7-0 101 9
- Columbus North 9-2 31 NR
Others receiving votes:
S. Bend Adams 26. Indianapolis Attucks 25. Carroll (Allen) 25. Indpls Pike 13. Warsaw 9. Chesterton 8. Gary West 7. Indpls Cathedral 6. Jeffersonville 6. Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (14) 10-1 298 1
- Danville 9-1 252 2
- Heritage Hills 6-3 202 4
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s (1) 7-1 192 5
- Delta 7-1 162 6
- Norwell 9-1 145 3
- Greensburg 8-2 107 8
- Connersville 8-2 92 7
- Indpls Brebeuf 6-2 84 9
- Indian Creek 8-1 56 NR
(tie) Mishawaka Marian 4-2 56 NR
Others receiving votes:
Washington 46. Beech Grove 33. Jimtown 19. Hammond 18. NorthWood 13. Sullivan 12. Mississinewa 7. Northview 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (15) 8-1 300 1
- Shenandoah 7-1 258 3
- Prairie Hts. 10-0 214 4
- Linton-Stockton 9-2 186 2
- Ev. Mater Dei 7-1 185 6
- S. Decatur 10-0 183 5
- Tipton 10-1 147 7
- Blackford 7-2 95 9
- Forest Park 9-1 87 NR
- Paoli 8-2 59 8
Others receiving votes:
S. Spencer 28. Wapahani 19. University 14. Indpls Howe 10. Lapel 9. Westview 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (14) 11-0 298 1
- Greenwood Christian 9-0 251 2
- Gary 21st Century (1) 8-2 240 3
- Kouts 8-0 186 4
- Covington 7-2 175 6
- Bloomfield 6-1 159 5
- Lafayette Catholic 5-2 133 9
- Loogootee 9-3 104 8
- Providence Cristo Rey 8-2 67 7
- Christian Academy 6-5 53 10
Others receiving votes:
Dubois 33. N. Daviess 28. Argos 14. Morristown 13. Orleans 12. Blue River 8. New Washington 7. W. Washington 7. Tindley 6. Washington Twp. 6.