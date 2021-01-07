1/6 Prep Hoops Recap – Prairie Heights falls to Concord

ELKHART, Ind. (WANE) – Prairie Heights hit the road on Wednesday night but couldn’t come home with a victory as the Panthers fell 59-35 at Concord to headline area prep hoops action.
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Central Noble 75, Bluffton 31
Concord 59, Prairie Hts. 35
Eastside 55, Lakeland 32
Lawrence Central 60, Indpls Park Tudor 58
Mississinewa 76, Southwood 65
Rossville 57, N. White 45
Greene County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Bloomfield 80, White River Valley 62
Eastern (Greene) 60, Pike Central 32
Madison County Tournament(equals)
Consolation(equals)
Alexandria 61, Elwood 34
Anderson 90, Anderson Prep Academy 37
Semifinal(equals)
Liberty Christian 63, Lapel 58
Pendleton Hts. 56, Frankton 52
Randolph County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Winchester 56, Monroe Central 49
Ripley County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Jac-Cen-Del 71, Milan 63
S. Ripley 49, Batesville 37
Wayne County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cambridge City 61, Centerville 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Angola 54, W. Noble 51
Argos 47, S. Bend Trinity 6
Bellmont 45, S. Adams 38
Edgewood 56, S. Putnam 48
Ev. Memorial 73, Ev. Central 31
Ev. North 64, Ev. Bosse 37
Fountain Central 42, Clinton Central 33
Ft. Wayne Wayne 55, Whitko 44
Indpls Roncalli 75, Franklin Central 38
Lafayette Jeff 60, Indpls Tech 11
Lawrence Central 71, Indpls Attucks 18
Maconaquah 55, Kokomo 33
Michigan City Marquette 58, Calumet 51
Morgan Twp. 61, Rensselaer 30
Noblesville 59, Carmel 46
Northwestern 62, Eastern (Greentown) 27
Oregon-Davis 52, Triton 37
Peru 65, Tri-Central 57
Shoals 88, Union (Dugger) 25
Southwood 63, Marion 36
Speedway 79, Edinburgh 53
Terre Haute North 64, S. Vermillion 17
Tipton 64, Madison-Grant 19
Union Co. 37, Connersville 35
Vincennes 61, Princeton 39
Warren Central 49, New Palestine 37
Westfield 50, Indpls Chatard 33
Union City 68, Randolph Southern 44
Rivertown Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Lawrenceburg 63, S. Dearborn 24
Switzerland Co. 57, Rising Sun 23
Wayne County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cambridge City 44, Centerville 28