1/6 Prep Basketball Recap – Woodlan girls best Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan improved to 13-3 on the season with a 47-39 victory at 1A no. 8 Blackhawk Christian in girls basketball action on Thursday to headline area prep hoops play.
Avah Smith led the Warriors with 23 points and 16 rebounds while Taylor Kneubuhler added 11.
Blackhawk, who drops to 13-5, was paced by Allie Boyer with 20 points and Hailee Kline with 13.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Penn 73, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 56
Greene County Inivitational
Consolation(equals)
Bloomfield 57, Shoals 24
Hendricks County Tournament
Semifinal(equals)
Avon 51, Danville 48
Henry County Tournament
First Round
Blue River 57, Tri 32
Shenandoah 25, Knightstown 10
Randolph County Tournament
Semifinal(equals)
Monroe Central 63, Randolph Southern 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Covenant Christian vs. University, ppd.
Thursday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Benton Central 50, McCutcheon 44, 2OT
Bethesda Christian 50, Taylor 49
Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60, 2OT
Columbus East 70, Seymour 38
Eminence 56, Indpls Scecina 32
Fountain Central 41, Indiana Deaf 35
Greenwood Christian 55, Hauser 47
Hamilton Hts. 46, Cass 10
Hamilton Southeastern 52, Warren Central 43
Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 27
Indpls Pike 55, Lawrence North 44
Jennings Co. 51, Columbus North 46
Kouts 40, Wheeler 33
Lafayette Catholic 59, Twin Lakes 47
Lakeland Christian 26, Elkhart Christian 16
Lakewood Park 67, Clinton Christian 36
Linton 41, Vincennes Rivet 33
N. Knox 47, Shakamak 28
N. Miami 57, Argos 55
N. Vermillion 46, Riverton Parke 23
Northfield 51, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 49, Union (Dugger) 29
Pioneer 63, Frontier 35
River Forest 68, Boone Grove 31
S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Hebron 10
Victory Christian Academy 44, Portage Christian 15
Westview 52, S. Bend Career Academy 8
Woodlan 47, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39
Madison County Tournament
Consolation(equals)
Anderson 71, Liberty Christian 33
Anderson Prep Academy 57, Elwood 51
Semifinal(equals)
Pendleton Hts. 42, Frankton 40
Shelby County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Triton Central 50, Morristown 30
Waldron 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 33
Wayne County Tournament
First Round(equals)
Hagerstown 51, Centerville 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gary West vs. E. Chicago Central, ppd.
Lou. Male, Ky. vs. Jeffersonville, ppd.