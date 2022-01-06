1/6 Prep Basketball Recap – Woodlan girls best Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan improved to 13-3 on the season with a 47-39 victory at 1A no. 8 Blackhawk Christian in girls basketball action on Thursday to headline area prep hoops play.

Avah Smith led the Warriors with 23 points and 16 rebounds while Taylor Kneubuhler added 11.

Blackhawk, who drops to 13-5, was paced by Allie Boyer with 20 points and Hailee Kline with 13.

Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Penn 73, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 56

Greene County Inivitational

Consolation(equals)

Bloomfield 57, Shoals 24

Hendricks County Tournament

Semifinal(equals)

Avon 51, Danville 48

Henry County Tournament

First Round

Blue River 57, Tri 32

Shenandoah 25, Knightstown 10

Randolph County Tournament

Semifinal(equals)

Monroe Central 63, Randolph Southern 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Covenant Christian vs. University, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Benton Central 50, McCutcheon 44, 2OT

Bethesda Christian 50, Taylor 49

Clinton Prairie 62, Seeger 60, 2OT

Columbus East 70, Seymour 38

Eminence 56, Indpls Scecina 32

Fountain Central 41, Indiana Deaf 35

Greenwood Christian 55, Hauser 47

Hamilton Hts. 46, Cass 10

Hamilton Southeastern 52, Warren Central 43

Indpls Lutheran 59, Central Christian 27

Indpls Pike 55, Lawrence North 44

Jennings Co. 51, Columbus North 46

Kouts 40, Wheeler 33

Lafayette Catholic 59, Twin Lakes 47

Lakeland Christian 26, Elkhart Christian 16

Lakewood Park 67, Clinton Christian 36

Linton 41, Vincennes Rivet 33

N. Knox 47, Shakamak 28

N. Miami 57, Argos 55

N. Vermillion 46, Riverton Parke 23

Northfield 51, Tippecanoe Valley 39

Palestine-Hutsonville, Ill. 49, Union (Dugger) 29

Pioneer 63, Frontier 35

River Forest 68, Boone Grove 31

S. Central (Union Mills) 56, Hebron 10

Victory Christian Academy 44, Portage Christian 15

Westview 52, S. Bend Career Academy 8

Woodlan 47, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 39

Madison County Tournament

Consolation(equals)

Anderson 71, Liberty Christian 33

Anderson Prep Academy 57, Elwood 51

Semifinal(equals)

Pendleton Hts. 42, Frankton 40

Shelby County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Triton Central 50, Morristown 30

Waldron 49, Southwestern (Shelby) 33

Wayne County Tournament

First Round(equals)

Hagerstown 51, Centerville 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gary West vs. E. Chicago Central, ppd.

Lou. Male, Ky. vs. Jeffersonville, ppd.