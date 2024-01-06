FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Isaac Smith drilled a 3-pointer in the final seconds to help Blackhawk Christian escape with a 62-59 win at Concordia.

Earlier in the day, Northrop girls basketball bounced back with a 77-57 win over Faith Christian. Sophomore stud Khala Williams-Thomas led the Bruins with 25 points and five steals. Niya Bell and Valparaiso commit Lexi Castator also scored in double figures.

At Wayne High School, the Generals boys basketball team suffered their third loss of the season in a 65-51 loss to Indianapolis Tech. Jevon Lewis Jr. had another day scoring over 20 points, but the Generals had trouble defending against Tech’s Devon Craig, Elexander Harris and Eric Brown.