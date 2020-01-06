1/6 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (6) 18-0 95 1
- Northwestern (3) 14-0 90 2
- Crown Point (1) 17-0 82 3
- Fishers 15-0 72 4
- Homestead 13-1 54 5
- Hamilton Southeastern 14-2 47 6
- Center Grove 14-2 37 8
- Penn 14-2 31 7
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 14-1 13 NR
- Lafayette Harrison 12-1 6 NR
(tie) North Central 11-7 6 9
Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, Martinsville, Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Benton Central (10) 17-1 117 1
- Evansville Memorial 12-2 83 4
- Salem (1) 11-2 74 3
(tie) Gibson Southern (1) 12-2 74 6
- Winchester 15-2 58 2
- Norwell 12-3 45 T9
- Silver Creek 13-2 43 5
(tie) Greensburg 14-2 43 8
- NorthWood 16-2 41 T9
- Heritage Christian 9-6 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Brownstown, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Angola, Knox, Indianapolis Chatard.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Triton Central (10) 15-0 108 1
- University (1) 16-0 100 2
- Shenandoah 13-0 86 4
- Vincennes Rivet 12-3 83 3
- Linton-Stockton 9-2 57 5
- N. Judson 12-2 50 T8
- S. Knox 14-3 32 6
- Crawford Co. 11-4 26 T8
- Westville 13-2 16 7
- Eastern (Pekin) 9-7 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Lapel, Forest Park, Cloverdale, Clinton Prairie, Monroe Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westview, Northeastern, Bremen, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Seeger.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Loogootee (12) 13-1 137 1
- Trinity Lutheran (1) 15-2 121 4
- Morgan Twp. (1) 13-2 109 6
- Lanesville 15-2 72 7
- Jac-Cen-Del 12-3 68 3
- Oregon-Davis 10-3 67 5
- Greenwood Christian 10-4 47 8
- Tecumseh 8-4 37 4
- Springs Valley 12-3 32 NR
- Pioneer 11-2 31 10
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, Kouts, Covenant Christian, Orleans, North White, Northfield, Union City.