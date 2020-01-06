1/6 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

Lawrence North (6) 18-0 95 1 Northwestern (3) 14-0 90 2 Crown Point (1) 17-0 82 3 Fishers 15-0 72 4 Homestead 13-1 54 5 Hamilton Southeastern 14-2 47 6 Center Grove 14-2 37 8 Penn 14-2 31 7 Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 14-1 13 NR Lafayette Harrison 12-1 6 NR

(tie) North Central 11-7 6 9

Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, Martinsville, Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

Benton Central (10) 17-1 117 1 Evansville Memorial 12-2 83 4 Salem (1) 11-2 74 3

(tie) Gibson Southern (1) 12-2 74 6 Winchester 15-2 58 2 Norwell 12-3 45 T9 Silver Creek 13-2 43 5

(tie) Greensburg 14-2 43 8 NorthWood 16-2 41 T9 Heritage Christian 9-6 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Brownstown, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Angola, Knox, Indianapolis Chatard.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

Triton Central (10) 15-0 108 1 University (1) 16-0 100 2 Shenandoah 13-0 86 4 Vincennes Rivet 12-3 83 3 Linton-Stockton 9-2 57 5 N. Judson 12-2 50 T8 S. Knox 14-3 32 6 Crawford Co. 11-4 26 T8 Westville 13-2 16 7 Eastern (Pekin) 9-7 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Lapel, Forest Park, Cloverdale, Clinton Prairie, Monroe Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westview, Northeastern, Bremen, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Seeger.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv