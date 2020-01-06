1/6 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (6) 18-0 95 1
  2. Northwestern (3) 14-0 90 2
  3. Crown Point (1) 17-0 82 3
  4. Fishers 15-0 72 4
  5. Homestead 13-1 54 5
  6. Hamilton Southeastern 14-2 47 6
  7. Center Grove 14-2 37 8
  8. Penn 14-2 31 7
  9. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 14-1 13 NR
  10. Lafayette Harrison 12-1 6 NR
    (tie) North Central 11-7 6 9
    Others receiving votes: Brownsburg, Martinsville, Jeffersonville, Bedford North Lawrence.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Benton Central (10) 17-1 117 1
  2. Evansville Memorial 12-2 83 4
  3. Salem (1) 11-2 74 3
    (tie) Gibson Southern (1) 12-2 74 6
  4. Winchester 15-2 58 2
  5. Norwell 12-3 45 T9
  6. Silver Creek 13-2 43 5
    (tie) Greensburg 14-2 43 8
  7. NorthWood 16-2 41 T9
  8. Heritage Christian 9-6 21 NR
    Others receiving votes: Brownstown, Vincennes Lincoln, Danville, Angola, Knox, Indianapolis Chatard.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Triton Central (10) 15-0 108 1
  2. University (1) 16-0 100 2
  3. Shenandoah 13-0 86 4
  4. Vincennes Rivet 12-3 83 3
  5. Linton-Stockton 9-2 57 5
  6. N. Judson 12-2 50 T8
  7. S. Knox 14-3 32 6
  8. Crawford Co. 11-4 26 T8
  9. Westville 13-2 16 7
  10. Eastern (Pekin) 9-7 12 NR
    Others receiving votes: Lapel, Forest Park, Cloverdale, Clinton Prairie, Monroe Central, Lafayette Central Catholic, Westview, Northeastern, Bremen, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Seeger.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Loogootee (12) 13-1 137 1
  2. Trinity Lutheran (1) 15-2 121 4
  3. Morgan Twp. (1) 13-2 109 6
  4. Lanesville 15-2 72 7
  5. Jac-Cen-Del 12-3 68 3
  6. Oregon-Davis 10-3 67 5
  7. Greenwood Christian 10-4 47 8
  8. Tecumseh 8-4 37 4
  9. Springs Valley 12-3 32 NR
  10. Pioneer 11-2 31 10
    Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, Kouts, Covenant Christian, Orleans, North White, Northfield, Union City.

