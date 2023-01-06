FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Highlight Zone hit up 24 games on Friday night to kick off the new year, including a key SAC showdown that saw Brashawn Bassett drill nine three-pointers as North Side topped Wayne in the “Game of the Week!”
1/6 Highlight Zone – First Friday of the New Year
by: Glenn Marini
Posted:
Updated:
