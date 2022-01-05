1/5 Prep hoops recap – Central Noble blows out Bluffton, Snider sweeps Wayne in doubleheader

(WANE) – Connor Essegian led the Central Noble Cougars to a blowout win at Bluffton, while Snider swept Wayne in a boys-girls’ doubleheader on Wedenesday.

At the Wayne and Snider doubleheader, Jyah LoVett led the Panthers girls’ team with 15 points while Karson Jenkins exploded for 41 points.

Scroll below to see a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central Noble 90 Bluffton 31

Snider 80 Wayne 65

Huntington North 59 North Side 56

Northfield 59 Smith Academy 12

Mississinewa 49 Southwood 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 62 East Noble 38

Bellmont 40 South Adams 24

Snider 69 Wayne 36

Northridge 50 Northrop 40