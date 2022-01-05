1/5 Prep hoops recap – Central Noble blows out Bluffton, Snider sweeps Wayne in doubleheader

(WANE) – Connor Essegian led the Central Noble Cougars to a blowout win at Bluffton, while Snider swept Wayne in a boys-girls’ doubleheader on Wedenesday.
At the Wayne and Snider doubleheader, Jyah LoVett led the Panthers girls’ team with 15 points while Karson Jenkins exploded for 41 points.
Scroll below to see a complete scoreboard from around northeast Indiana.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central Noble 90 Bluffton 31
Snider 80 Wayne 65
Huntington North 59 North Side 56
Northfield 59 Smith Academy 12
Mississinewa 49 Southwood 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 62 East Noble 38
Bellmont 40 South Adams 24
Snider 69 Wayne 36
Northridge 50 Northrop 40