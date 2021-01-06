1/5 Prep Hoops Recap – Carroll girls top Norwell, New Haven boys outlast Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 10 Carroll outscored 3A no. 4 Norwell 22-7 in the third quarter to pull away for a 73-60 win in Ossian in girls hoops to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.
Carroll was led by Taylor Fordyce with 18 points and Neveah Jackson with 16. Carroll improves to 12-2 with the win.
Norwell was packed by Maiah Shelton’s 18 points while Kaylee Fuelling added 15. Norwell falls to 11-3 with the loss.
At Armstrong Arena it was Thomas Latham tallying a game-high 31 points to lead New Haven (5-3) over Snider (5-3) by a score of 78-72. Jakar Williams added 13 points for New Haven.
Snider was paced by 23 points from Jade Moore, 18 from Karson Jenkins, and 17 from Aidan Lambert.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Argos 35, S. Bend Trinity 20
Barr-Reeve 53, Orleans 42
Bremen 53, Penn 52
Churubusco 109, Elkhart Christian 59
Columbus North 25, Columbus East 16
DeKalb 71, Heritage 40
E. Noble 61, Westview 55
Edinburgh 71, Crosspointe Christian Academy 42
Hamilton Hts. 60, Lebanon 33
Heritage Christian 65, Tri-West 61
Hobart 43, Griffith 37
Indpls Chatard 63, Beech Grove 47
Indpls Shortridge 84, Providence Cristo Rey 45
Indpls Washington 80, Traders Point Christian 31
Jeffersonville 73, Ev. North 57
LaPorte 53, Lowell 51
LaVille 58, Tippecanoe Valley 48
Lafayette-jefferson 79, Fishers 60
Leo 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 33
Maconaquah 57, Wabash 50
Michigan City Marquette 61, Goshen 47
Mooresville 53, Decatur Central 33
New Haven 78, Ft. Wayne Snider 72
New Prairie 83, NorthWood 71
Noblesville 63, Indpls Pike 62
Peru 56, N. Miami 33
Purdue Polytechnic 93, Indpls International 77
Rochester 40, Winamac 32
Rockford Parkway, Ohio 69, Adams Central 41
S. Adams 69, Lakewood Park 59
Southwestern (Hanover) 61, Providence 53
Sullivan 68, N. Knox 59
Taylor 45, Delphi 33
W. Vigo 60, Riverton Parke 39
Westfield 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51
Greene County Invitational(equals)
First Round(equals)
Linton 66, S. Putnam 18
N. Central (Farmersburg) 49, Shakamak 45
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Barr-Reeve 47, Washington Catholic 16
Bedford N. Lawrence 80, Bloomington North 26
Blackford 37, Madison-Grant 27
Bloomfield 41, Owen Valley 38
Cass 36, Oak Hill 29
Central Noble 55, Wawasee 33
Clarksville 31, Madison Shawe 24
Columbia City 64, Churubusco 21
Concord 55, Glenn 54
Covenant Christian 64, Indpls Tindley 39
Eastbrook 49, Delta 34
Faith Christian 40, Rossville 26
Floyd Central 48, New Washington 22
Forest Park 56, Dubois 48
Fountain Central 49, Western Boone 37
Franklin 30, Center Grove 29
Fremont 54, Elkhart Christian 23
Ft. Wayne Concordia 50, Jay Co. 36
Ft. Wayne Northrop 52, Heritage 50
Garrett 37, Fairfield 35
Greencastle 49, Clay City 20
Guerin Catholic 52, Shelbyville 47
Indian Creek 46, Southport 42
Indianapolis Homeschool 69, Mitchell 64
Indpls Attucks 67, Indpls Washington 21
Indpls Attucks 67, Lawrence Central 21
Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Indpls Herron 41, Indiana Deaf 30
Kokomo 52, Marion 19
LaPorte 55, S. Bend Riley 28
Lakewood Park 51, Bethany Christian 46
Lanesville 90, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25
Linton 67, Sullivan 33
Loogootee 80, Shoals 29
Madison 51, Brownstown 38
Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 34
Monrovia 44, Beech Grove 37
N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Cloverdale 36
Northfield 49, Bluffton 46
Parke Heritage 54, W. Vigo 48
Penn 55, New Prairie 13
Pioneer 64, Lafayette Catholic 49
River Forest 42, LaCrosse 33
S. Spencer 43, Evansville Christian 30
Salem 86, Jeffersonville 38
Seymour 54, Scottsburg 51
Sheridan 57, Crawfordsville 18
Silver Creek 59, Corydon 45
Southmont 56, Riverton Parke 31
Southwestern (Hanover) 57, N. Decatur 32
Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Morristown 35
Speedway 65, Indpls Brebeuf 48
Taylor 45, Delphi 33
Tri-County 33, S. Newton 29
Trinity Lutheran 68, Greenwood Christian 66
Wapahani 52, Daleville 32
Warsaw 52, Plymouth 30
Washington 54, Southridge 29
Yorktown 73, Muncie Central 48
Hendricks County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Cascade 67, Danville 50
Tri-West 59, Plainfield 37
Ripley County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Jac-Cen-Del 75, Milan 35