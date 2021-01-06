1/5 Prep Hoops Recap – Carroll girls top Norwell, New Haven boys outlast Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 10 Carroll outscored 3A no. 4 Norwell 22-7 in the third quarter to pull away for a 73-60 win in Ossian in girls hoops to headline area prep basketball action on Tuesday night.

Carroll was led by Taylor Fordyce with 18 points and Neveah Jackson with 16. Carroll improves to 12-2 with the win.

Norwell was packed by Maiah Shelton’s 18 points while Kaylee Fuelling added 15. Norwell falls to 11-3 with the loss.

At Armstrong Arena it was Thomas Latham tallying a game-high 31 points to lead New Haven (5-3) over Snider (5-3) by a score of 78-72. Jakar Williams added 13 points for New Haven.

Snider was paced by 23 points from Jade Moore, 18 from Karson Jenkins, and 17 from Aidan Lambert.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Argos 35, S. Bend Trinity 20

Barr-Reeve 53, Orleans 42

Bremen 53, Penn 52

Churubusco 109, Elkhart Christian 59

Columbus North 25, Columbus East 16

DeKalb 71, Heritage 40

E. Noble 61, Westview 55

Edinburgh 71, Crosspointe Christian Academy 42

Hamilton Hts. 60, Lebanon 33

Heritage Christian 65, Tri-West 61

Hobart 43, Griffith 37

Indpls Chatard 63, Beech Grove 47

Indpls Shortridge 84, Providence Cristo Rey 45

Indpls Washington 80, Traders Point Christian 31

Jeffersonville 73, Ev. North 57

LaPorte 53, Lowell 51

LaVille 58, Tippecanoe Valley 48

Lafayette-jefferson 79, Fishers 60

Leo 74, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 33

Maconaquah 57, Wabash 50

Michigan City Marquette 61, Goshen 47

Mooresville 53, Decatur Central 33

New Haven 78, Ft. Wayne Snider 72

New Prairie 83, NorthWood 71

Noblesville 63, Indpls Pike 62

Peru 56, N. Miami 33

Purdue Polytechnic 93, Indpls International 77

Rochester 40, Winamac 32

Rockford Parkway, Ohio 69, Adams Central 41

S. Adams 69, Lakewood Park 59

Southwestern (Hanover) 61, Providence 53

Sullivan 68, N. Knox 59

Taylor 45, Delphi 33

W. Vigo 60, Riverton Parke 39

Westfield 63, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 51

Greene County Invitational(equals)

First Round(equals)

Linton 66, S. Putnam 18

N. Central (Farmersburg) 49, Shakamak 45

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Barr-Reeve 47, Washington Catholic 16

Bedford N. Lawrence 80, Bloomington North 26

Blackford 37, Madison-Grant 27

Bloomfield 41, Owen Valley 38

Cass 36, Oak Hill 29

Central Noble 55, Wawasee 33

Clarksville 31, Madison Shawe 24

Columbia City 64, Churubusco 21

Concord 55, Glenn 54

Covenant Christian 64, Indpls Tindley 39

Eastbrook 49, Delta 34

Faith Christian 40, Rossville 26

Floyd Central 48, New Washington 22

Forest Park 56, Dubois 48

Fountain Central 49, Western Boone 37

Franklin 30, Center Grove 29

Fremont 54, Elkhart Christian 23

Ft. Wayne Concordia 50, Jay Co. 36

Ft. Wayne Northrop 52, Heritage 50

Garrett 37, Fairfield 35

Greencastle 49, Clay City 20

Guerin Catholic 52, Shelbyville 47

Indian Creek 46, Southport 42

Indianapolis Homeschool 69, Mitchell 64

Indpls Attucks 67, Indpls Washington 21

Indpls Attucks 67, Lawrence Central 21

Indpls Ben Davis 52, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Indpls Herron 41, Indiana Deaf 30

Kokomo 52, Marion 19

LaPorte 55, S. Bend Riley 28

Lakewood Park 51, Bethany Christian 46

Lanesville 90, S. Central (Elizabeth) 25

Linton 67, Sullivan 33

Loogootee 80, Shoals 29

Madison 51, Brownstown 38

Mishawaka Marian 55, Goshen 34

Monrovia 44, Beech Grove 37

N. Central (Farmersburg) 56, Cloverdale 36

Northfield 49, Bluffton 46

Parke Heritage 54, W. Vigo 48

Penn 55, New Prairie 13

Pioneer 64, Lafayette Catholic 49

River Forest 42, LaCrosse 33

S. Spencer 43, Evansville Christian 30

Salem 86, Jeffersonville 38

Seymour 54, Scottsburg 51

Sheridan 57, Crawfordsville 18

Silver Creek 59, Corydon 45

Southmont 56, Riverton Parke 31

Southwestern (Hanover) 57, N. Decatur 32

Southwestern (Shelby) 45, Morristown 35

Speedway 65, Indpls Brebeuf 48

Taylor 45, Delphi 33

Tri-County 33, S. Newton 29

Trinity Lutheran 68, Greenwood Christian 66

Wapahani 52, Daleville 32

Warsaw 52, Plymouth 30

Washington 54, Southridge 29

Yorktown 73, Muncie Central 48

Hendricks County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Cascade 67, Danville 50

Tri-West 59, Plainfield 37

Ripley County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Jac-Cen-Del 75, Milan 35