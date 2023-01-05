FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan celebrated the 40-year career of head girls basketball coach Gary Cobb with a 51-35 win over Blackhawk Christian.
Senior standout Avah Smith led the Warriors with 19 points on Thursday.
Meanwhile, in boys basketball, Snider stumbled to a 56-48 loss against a tough Merrillville team.
Girls Basketball Scoreboard
Anderson Prep Academy 49, Elwood 32
Austin 48, Southwestern (Hanover) 30
Benton Central 60, McCutcheon 42
Bethany Christian 41, Argos 31
Boone Grove 56, River Forest 29
Castle 61, Evansville Reitz 56
Caston 63, Culver 35
Charlestown 49, Madison 35
Christian Academy 43, Crothersville 22
Corydon 54, Eastern (Pekin) 34
Covington 36, Attica 24
Delta 52, Madison-Grant 44
Dubois 52, Bloomfield 39
Eminence 52, Indpls Scecina 42
Forest Park 57, Jasper 26
Frontier 33, Pioneer 14
Gibson Southern 57, Boonville 46
Hamilton Hts. 47, Cass 15
Indpls Brebeuf 51, Covenant Christian 37
Indpls Lutheran 48, Central Christian 27
Indpls Tindley 32, Indpls Shortridge 28
Kouts 62, Wheeler 23
Lapel 42, Frankton 23
Lawrence Central 56, Indpls Cathedral 39
Linton 55, Vincennes Rivet 46
Lou. Male, Ky. 46, Jeffersonville 38
Madison Shawe 52, Rock Creek Academy 49
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Mississinewa 22
N. Decatur 54, S. Decatur 31
OPH, Ill. 42, Union (Dugger) 32
Orleans 45, N. Daviess 38
Paris, Ill. 46, South Vigo 16
Pendleton Hts. 71, Alexandria 57
Penn 65, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 27
Rensselaer 42, N. White 31
Riverton Parke 51, N. Vermillion 49, OT
Rossville 62, Taylor 16
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, Hebron 21
S. Spencer 45, Heritage Hills 38
Seymour 54, Columbus East 51
Southmont 42, N. Montgomery 32
Tecumseh 48, N. Posey 45
Tippecanoe Valley 61, Northfield 28
Trinity Lutheran 68, W. Washington 43
Twin Lakes 50, Lafayette Catholic 48
Vincennes (South Knox— 76, Washington Catholic 25
Warren Central 52, Hamilton Southeastern 44
Washington 61, Pike Central 39
Westview 52, S. Bend Career Academy 12
Wood Memorial 53, Loogootee 30
Woodlan 51, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 35
Shelby County Tournament
First Round
Triton Central 45, Morristown 32
Waldron 41, Southwestern (Shelby) 35
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
Northeastern 62, Centerville 18
White River Valley Tournament
First Round
Shakamak 42, Shoals 36
Boys Basketball Scoreboard
Evansville Christian 57, Valparaiso 45
Glenn 59, New Prairie 38
LaPorte LaLumiere 54, Wasatch Academy, Utah 51
Linton 50, St. Joseph-Ogden, Ill. 48
Merrillville 56, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Mishawaka Marian 68, Andrean 40
S. Bend Career Academy 61, Lakeland 59
S. Bend Clay 57, Jimtown 45
S. Bend Riley 53, Elkhart 45
S. Bend Washington 71, Bremen 33
Henry County Tournament
First Round
Blue River 64, Tri 40
Shenandoah 33, Knightstown 28
Randolph County Tournament
Semifinal
Monroe Central 71, Union City 50
Winchester 73, Randolph Southern 35
Rivertown Tournament
First Round
Lawrenceburg 71, Rising Sun 46
S. Dearborn 54, Switzerland Co. 23
Wayne County Tournament
First Round
Hagerstown 58, Cambridge City 40
White River Valley Tournament
First Round
Shakamak 70, Shoals 63