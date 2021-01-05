1/5 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ihsaa logo_188340

AP-BKH–Ind Boy’s Basketball Poll,0472
Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Lawrence North (7) 8-0 210 1
  2. Carmel (1) 8-0 194 2
  3. Homestead (3) 11-0 186 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff 10-0 144 4
  5. Westfield 7-0 126 5
  6. Indpls Cathedral 8-1 113 6
  7. S. Bend Adams 9-0 104 8
  8. Indianapolis Attucks 9-2 89 7
  9. Zionsville 6-3 37 T10
  10. Crown Point 4-0 23 NR
    (tie) Gary West 5-2 23 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Fishers 13. Warren Central 13. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 6. Columbus North 6. Greenwood 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Riley 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Heritage Hills (7) 5-0 192 1
  2. Hammond (4) 6-1 191 2
  3. Silver Creek 7-2 168 3
  4. Ev. Bosse 4-0 158 4
  5. Greensburg 5-1 105 5
  6. Mishawaka Marian 7-1 101 7
  7. Leo 7-0 99 9
  8. Sullivan 6-1 91 6
  9. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 6-2 69 10
  10. Danville 3-1 51 8
    Others receiving votes:
    Beech Grove 30. Tri-West 27. Peru 16. Guerin Catholic 16. Greencastle 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (11) 8-0 220 1
  2. Shenandoah 7-3 162 5
  3. S. Spencer 9-1 132 3
  4. Linton-Stockton 9-2 130 4
  5. Blackford 7-2 129 2
  6. Westview 6-1 129 6
  7. Indpls Covenant Christian 8-0 105 7
  8. Parke Heritage 9-2 79 8
  9. Central Noble 6-1 65 9
  10. Andrean 4-2 48 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Southwestern (Jefferson) 30. S. Ripley 30. Eastern Hancock 18. Madison-Grant 16. Ev. Mater Dei 12. Northeastern 8. Churubusco 7.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (10) 8-2 218 1
  2. Kouts (1) 9-1 200 2
  3. Bloomfield 3-0 166 3
  4. Loogootee 8-2 155 5
  5. N. Daviess 8-1 122 4
  6. Morristown 6-2 98 6
  7. Edinburgh 8-2 86 7
  8. Covington 2-2 74 8
  9. Jac-Cen-Del 9-2 50 NR
  10. Triton 6-1 38 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Tindley 31. Indpls Lutheran 23. Lafayette Catholic 19. Washington Twp. 18. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14. Ev. Christian 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss