1/5 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

Indiana High School Basketball Poll
By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Lawrence North (7) 8-0 210 1
- Carmel (1) 8-0 194 2
- Homestead (3) 11-0 186 3
- Lafayette Jeff 10-0 144 4
- Westfield 7-0 126 5
- Indpls Cathedral 8-1 113 6
- S. Bend Adams 9-0 104 8
- Indianapolis Attucks 9-2 89 7
- Zionsville 6-3 37 T10
- Crown Point 4-0 23 NR
(tie) Gary West 5-2 23 NR
Others receiving votes:
Fishers 13. Warren Central 13. Plainfield 8. Carroll (Allen) 7. Chesterton 6. Columbus North 6. Greenwood 6. Bloomington North 6. S. Bend Riley 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Heritage Hills (7) 5-0 192 1
- Hammond (4) 6-1 191 2
- Silver Creek 7-2 168 3
- Ev. Bosse 4-0 158 4
- Greensburg 5-1 105 5
- Mishawaka Marian 7-1 101 7
- Leo 7-0 99 9
- Sullivan 6-1 91 6
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 6-2 69 10
- Danville 3-1 51 8
Others receiving votes:
Beech Grove 30. Tri-West 27. Peru 16. Guerin Catholic 16. Greencastle 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (11) 8-0 220 1
- Shenandoah 7-3 162 5
- S. Spencer 9-1 132 3
- Linton-Stockton 9-2 130 4
- Blackford 7-2 129 2
- Westview 6-1 129 6
- Indpls Covenant Christian 8-0 105 7
- Parke Heritage 9-2 79 8
- Central Noble 6-1 65 9
- Andrean 4-2 48 10
Others receiving votes:
Southwestern (Jefferson) 30. S. Ripley 30. Eastern Hancock 18. Madison-Grant 16. Ev. Mater Dei 12. Northeastern 8. Churubusco 7.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (10) 8-2 218 1
- Kouts (1) 9-1 200 2
- Bloomfield 3-0 166 3
- Loogootee 8-2 155 5
- N. Daviess 8-1 122 4
- Morristown 6-2 98 6
- Edinburgh 8-2 86 7
- Covington 2-2 74 8
- Jac-Cen-Del 9-2 50 NR
- Triton 6-1 38 NR
Others receiving votes:
Tindley 31. Indpls Lutheran 23. Lafayette Catholic 19. Washington Twp. 18. Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 14. Ev. Christian 8.