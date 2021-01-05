Knoll sets Angola all-time scoring record as Hornets top Lakers

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – Senior Hanna Knoll scored 17 points to set a new Angola High School all-time girls scoring record on the way to a 51-46 Hornets win in a key battle against NECC rival Lakeland on Monday night at Central Gymnasium in downtown Angola.

Knoll – who needed 10 points coming in to break Rachel Rinehart’s record of 1220 set in 2013 – now has 1,228 career points. That places her third all-time among girls in Steuben county history.

Lauren Leach led Angola with 18 points in the victory while Lakeland was paced by Faith Riehl with 21 points.

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Angola 51, Lakeland 46

Boone Grove 48, Gary 21st Century 18

Carroll (Flora) 80, Eastern (Greentown) 40

Ev. North 58, Ev. Mater Dei 38

Ft. Wayne Luers 50, S. Adams 41

Kouts 53, Washington Twp. 44

Lebanon 57, Guerin Catholic 47

S. Central (Union Mills) 48, Triton 30

Shenandoah 48, Union (Modoc) 30

Southmont 41, N. Vermillion 35

Tell City 43, Cannelton 33

Vincennes Rivet 51, Jasper 41

Washington 61, Vincennes 42

Winamac 51, Covenant Christian 43

Madison County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Anderson 76, Liberty Christian 26

Frankton 67, Elwood 23

Lapel 81, Anderson Prep Academy 10

Pendleton Hts. 67, Alexandria 53