FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lakewood Park Christian handed 1A no. 5 Bethany Christian only its second loss of the season in girls basketball to headline the area prep hoops scene on Thursday night.

In Lakewood Park’s 50-38 victory it was Ava McGrade leading the way, as the Panthers standout tallied 26 points on the night. Gracelyn Martin added 11 while Jade Carnahan chipped in with 10. Lakewood Park improves to 11-4 this season with the win while Bethany Christian falls to 14-2.