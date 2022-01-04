1/4 Prep Basketball Recap – Garrett girls top Fairfield

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In one of the best girls basketball match-ups in the state, 3A no. 2 Garrett bested 2A no. 3 Fairfield at Paul Bateman Gymnasium on Tuesday night to headline area prep hoops action.

Garrett improves to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in NECC, taking sole possession of first place in the conference standings. The Railroaders were led by Nataley Armstrong with 19 points.

Fairfield falls to 13-2 overall and 5-1 in NECC action. University of Indianapolis recruit Brea Garber paced the Falcons with 16 points.