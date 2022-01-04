1/4 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Carmel (8) 8-2 248 2
- Fishers (2) 11-1 230 3
- Zionsville (1) 8-1 217 1
- Chesterton (2) 9-0 214 4
- Penn (1) 7-0 160 6
- Terre Haute North 11-0 138 7
- Westfield 6-2 111 NR
- Indpls Cathedral 7-3 73 10
- Valparaiso 9-2 68 5
- Indpls Tech 9-2 62 NR
Others receiving votes:
Lafayette Jeff 30. Homestead 29. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20. Indpls Ben Davis 18. Lawrence North 17. Goshen 16. Indpls Pike 9. Warren Central 7. Indpls N. Central 7. Warsaw 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Mishawaka Marian (10) 8-1 257 1
- Indpls Brebeuf (2) 8-1 239 2
- Leo 6-1 187 5
- NorthWood (1) 10-1 176 3
- Glenn (1) 9-0 164 8
- Indpls Chatard 9-0 145 9
- Brownstown 8-1 133 6
- Sullivan 9-1 126 7
- Peru 8-0 87 NR
- Connersville 9-3 73 4
Others receiving votes:
Norwell 39. Beech Grove 20. N. Harrison 15. Culver Academy 13. Greensburg 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Central Noble (9) 9-0 270 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (3) 9-0 240 3
- Linton-Stockton (2) 10-1 217 2
- Carroll (Flora) 8-0 174 4
- Monroe Central 8-0 166 T5
- Eastside 10-0 151 T5
- Eastern Hancock 7-1 115 NR
- Southmont 7-0 80 NR
- Clinton Prairie 10-1 77 NR
- S. Spencer 7-2 70 7
Others receiving votes:
Lake Station 56. Indpls Covenant Christian 17. Parke Heritage 13. Westview 12. Northeastern 9. Eastern (Pekin) 7. Indpls Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- N. Daviess (8) 11-1 266 1
- Edinburgh (4) 10-0 244 3
- Bloomfield (1) 9-1 213 4
- Loogootee 10-3 179 6
- Gary 21st Century (1) 6-2 170 5
- Barr-Reeve 7-4 149 2
- Indpls Lutheran 6-1 125 7
- Triton 5-1 93 8
- Jac-Cen-Del 5-2 85 9
- Orleans 8-2 41 10
Others receiving votes:
Tindley 40. Argos 40. Lafayette Catholic 15. Ev. Christian 14. Fremont 6.