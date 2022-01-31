1/31 Prep Hoops Recap – Essegian becomes NECC’s all-time leading scorer

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) – University of Wisconsin recruit Connor Essegian became the Northeast Corner Conference’s all-time leading scorer as Central Noble rolled Bethany Christian while Smith Academy got a career-high 32 points from Nykai Tatum to best the Fort Wayne Guard to headline local prep basketball on Monday night.

Essegian came into the night needing 19 points to pass former Westview standout Charlie Yoder’s 2,163 points. The senior did not disappoint, scoring a game-high 27 points to pass Yoder and finish with 2,172 career points in a 71-41 win. Logan Gard added 18 points and 9 rebounds for the Cougars. while Conner Lemmon chipped in with 12 points.

Tatum and company bested the Fort Wayne Guard 57-29. The Fighting 54th, lead by head coach Chad Ginder and assistant coach (and Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer) Gary Merrell, play their home games at Blackhawk Christian High School.