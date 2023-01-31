FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Opening night of girls sectionals had its fare share of nail-biters and surprises as WANE-TV hit the hardwood to cover 11 local games with the winners advancing to Friday night’s sectional semifinal games.

4A Sectional at Huntington North

South Side 52 New Haven 56; New Haven vs. Huntington North Friday at 6 p.m.

Columbia City 45 Homestead 46; Homestead vs. Wayne Friday at 7:30 p.m.

4A Sectional at DeKalb

North Side 33 DeKalb 58; DeKalb vs. Snider at 6 p.m. Friday

Carroll 59 Northrop 38; Carroll vs. East Noble at 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A Sectional at Concord

Penn 52 Northridge 59; Northridge vs. Goshen Friday at 6 p.m.

Concord 21 Warsaw 61; Warsaw vs. Elkhart Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A Sectional at Concordia

Heritage 48 Bishop Dwenger 37; Heritage vs. Woodlan at 6 p.m. Friday

3A Sectional at Norwell

Peru 44 Maconaquah 42; Peru vs. Norwell Friday at 6 p.m.

3A Sectional at Fairfield

NorthWood 50 Wawasee 42; NorthWood vs. Lakeland Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Bremen

John Glenn 35 Culver Academy 27; John Glenn vs. Knox Friday at 6 p.m.

Bremen 34 Rochester 21; Winner vs. Tippecanoe Valley Friday at 7:30 p.m.

3A at Hamilton Heights

Centerville 14 Jay County 68; Jay County vs. Hamilton Heights Friday at 6 p.m.

2A at Central Noble

Churubusco 35 Westview 36; Westview vs. Fremont Friday at 6 p.m.

Central Noble 54 Prairie Heights 34; Central Noble vs. Eastside Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Bluffton

Bluffton 49 Manchester 35; Bluffton vs. Adams Central Friday at 6 p.m.

South Adams 61 Whitko 42; Winner vs. Bishop Luers Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Cass

Wabash 57 Pioneer 58; Pioneer vs. Cass Friday at 7:30 p.m.

2A at Blackford

Eastbrook 50 Madison-Grant 18; Eastbrook vs. Elwood Friday at 6 p.m.

1A at Blackhawk Christian

Lakewood Park Christian 49 Hamilton 13; Lakewood Park vs. Elkhart Christian Academy Friday at 6 p.m.

1A at Southern Wells

Southwood — Canterbury –; Winner vs. Northfield at 7:30 p.m. Friday