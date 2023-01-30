FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Woodlan improved to 15-4 on the season with an 81-44 win at Lakewood Park Christian on Monday night to headline a small slate of prep basketball action.

Trey Yoder tallied 17 points to lead a balanced Woodlan offense. Alex Miller chipped in with 12 points, DeJay Gehrig had 11, and Braden Smith 10.

Lakewood Park was led by Mason Posey with 25 points. The Panthers fall to 5-9 overall with the loss.

Meanwhile, Central Noble bested Bethany Christian 55-34. Drew Pliett and Sam Essegian led the Cougars with 10 points each while Isaiah Gard added 9 and Conner Lemmon 8.