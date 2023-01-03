FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side topped Huntington North, Blackhawk Christian bested South Bend St. Joseph, and the Jay County girls beat Concordia to headline area prep hoops action on Tuesday night.

Despite trailing 22-18 at the half, North Side rallied to defeat the visiting Vikings 43-34. The win gives the Legends some momentum heading into the Highlight Zone’s “Game of the Week” on Friday when they host Wayne at By Hey Arena.

2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian beat South Bend St. Joseph 78-64 on the road. Gage Sefton led the way with 25 points for the Braves while Kellen Pickett added 22.

At Concordia, it was 3A no. 5 Jay County beating the host Cadets 62-48. The Patriots improve to 14-1 on the season and resume ACAC play at Bluffton on Friday night. Jay County is led by Mastodons recruit and Indiana All-Star candidate Renna Schwieterman.