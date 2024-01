FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 Homestead jumped out to an early 9-0 lead and never looked back on Wednesday afternoon, besting Ben Davis 48-25 at Spartan Arena.

The Spartans were led by a trio of sophomores, as Gabby Helsom paced Homestead with 18 points while Myah Epps added 13 and Whitney Ankenbruck 9.