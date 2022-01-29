1/29 Prep basketball scoreboard

Boys basketball
Anderson 69, Lawrence Central 66
Batesville 57, Hauser 37
Benton Central 54, Fountain Central 44
Bethany Christian 39, Bremen 35
Bloomington North 69, Columbus East 46
Blue River 57, Union City 46
Boone Grove 67, LaVille 53
Borden 59, Christian Academy 49
Calumet 49, Hanover Central 43
Carmel 69, Ft. Wayne Snider 37
Carroll (Flora) 65, Northwestern 48
Caston 42, Northfield 29
Central Christian 43, Covenant Christian 42, OT
Chesterton 62, Culver Academy 48
Christel House Manual 62, Indpls Irvington 43
Clay City 52, Union (Dugger) 32
Clinton Prairie 48, Western 42
Columbia City 70, New Haven 61
Columbus Christian 61, Crothersville 49
Connersville 66, Jennings Co. 47
Corydon 92, Brownstown 78
Crawfordsville 63, Northview 52, OT
Crown Point 65, S. Bend Washington 53
Daleville 95, Indiana Deaf 49
Dubois 51, Wood Memorial 25
E. Central 70, N. Decatur 43
Eastern Hancock 85, Union Co. 33
Edgewood 79, Monrovia 48
Edinburgh 71, Henryville 57
Elkhart Christian 81, Oregon-Davis 53
Ev. Bosse 81, Terre Haute South 61
Ev. Memorial 48, Boonville 38
Ev. North 61, Terre Haute North 56
Evansville Christian 66, Tecumseh 47
Fairfield 51, Angola 48
Floyd Central 58, Ev. Reitz 46
Forest Park 54, Paoli 49
Frankfort 71, W. Lafayette 69
Franklin Co. 74, Oxford Talawanda, Ohio 53
Fremont 71, Churubusco 62
Frontier 37, Delphi 36
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 77, Ft. Wayne Wayne 55
Ft. Wayne Concordia 71, Heritage 50
Ft. Wayne Northrop 71, Marion 63
Gary 21st Century 69, Morgan Twp. 54
Gibson Southern 53, Washington 33
Greensburg 66, Brown Co. 32
Hamilton Southeastern 72, Pendleton Hts. 44
Hebron 50, Rensselaer 36
Huntington North 44, DeKalb 30
Indpls Ben Davis 65, Indpls Attucks 56
Indpls Cathedral 94, Purdue Polytechnic 51
Indpls International 72, Anderson Prep Academy 53
Indpls Lutheran 73, Traders Point Christian 48
Indpls N. Central 70, Ft. Wayne South 50
Indpls Pike 60, Zionsville 56
Indpls Ritter 73, Indpls Scecina 51
Indpls Roncalli 44, Greenwood 32
Indpls Tindley 80, Indpls Riverside 36
Indpls Washington 60, Richmond 57
Jac-Cen-Del 58, Trinity Lutheran 50
Jasper 60, New Albany 50
Jay Co. 57, Blackford 27
Knightstown 54, Morristown 38
Kokomo 52, Cass 34
LaPorte 60, Concord 53
Lafayette Jeff 46, Parke Heritage 44
Lake Station 91, River Forest 63
Lakeland 63, Wawasee 60
Lakeland Christian 62, Southern Wells 57
Leo 43, Bellmont 40
Linton 66, N. Knox 27
Madison-Grant 70, Bluffton 24
Merrillville 74, Lowell 28
Milan 77, Switzerland Co. 72
Mishawaka Marian 64, Tippecanoe Valley 39
Monroe Central 37, Shenandoah 27
Mooresville 89, Indian Creek 70
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 48, Delta 47
N. Daviess 37, Orleans 21
N. Harrison 49, Madison 47, OT
N. Judson 63, Triton 59, OT
N. Montgomery 54, Attica 29
N. Newton 50, N. Vermillion 41
N. Putnam 67, S. Vermillion 51
N. White 69, Rochester 62
New Prairie 74, S. Central (Union Mills) 43
New Washington 57, Bloomington Lighthouse 45
Noblesville 67, Guerin Catholic 57
Northeastern 58, Randolph Southern 28
Northridge 51, Westview 48
Norwell 68, E. Noble 57
Oak Hill 51, Lapel 40
Penn 70, Goshen 45
Pike Central 45, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 44
Pioneer 53, Rossville 42
Plainfield 65, Lebanon 44
Portage 51, Kankakee Valley 36
S. Central (Elizabeth) 63, Clarksville 55
S. Dearborn 68, Beechwood, Ky. 54
S. Knox 36, Shoals 27
S. Putnam 52, Eminence 47
S. Spencer 55, Heritage Hills 47
Seymour 47, Martinsville 36
Shakamak 62, N. Central (Farmersburg) 47
Shelbyville 48, S. Ripley 46
Silver Creek 56, Bloomington South 39
Southmont 81, Owen Valley 56
Southport 65, Franklin 53
Southwestern (Hanover) 56, Mitchell 39
Southwestern (Shelby) 73, Indpls Herron 40
Speedway 57, Cascade 49
Springs Valley 91, Tell City 42
Sullivan 85, Eastern (Greene) 44
Tri-Central 54, Frankton 50
Tri-West 45, Greencastle 42
Valparaiso 74, Munster 44
W. Noble 62, Homer, Mich. 36
W. Vigo 38, Marshall, Ill. 35
Wabash 59, Alexandria 45
Waldron 73, Rising Sun 60
Warsaw 44, Elkhart 43
Wes-Del 78, Cowan 46
Westfield 56, Liberty Christian 47
Winamac 76, LaCrosse 55
Woodlan 58, Whitko 34
Yorktown 64, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 59
Muncie Central Tournament Championship
Greenfield 50, Muncie Central 32
First Round
Greenfield 63, S. Bend Adams 48
Muncie Central 62, Muncie Burris 53
Third Place
S. Bend Adams 76, Muncie Burris 50
Girls basketball
Argos 34, Elkhart Christian 17
Austin 58, Henryville 22
Bethany Christian 41, Mishawaka 39
Eastern (Greentown) 35, Delphi 33
Ev. North 53, N. Harrison 28
Wayne 66, Concordia 44
Griffith 51, Bowman Academy 44
Hammond Noll 68, Munster 64
Indpls Brebeuf 58, Indpls Ritter 35
Knox 41, Michigan City 29
LaPorte LaLumiere 55, S. Bend Washington 54
LaVille 46, Culver 27
Lakeland Christian 46, Clinton Christian 41
Leo 36, E. Noble 31
N. Newton 51, N. Vermillion 31
N. Posey 55, Evansville Christian 37
Oregon-Davis 70, Gary 21st Century 23
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 57, Portage Christian 15
Princeton 56, Pike Central 41
Rossville 38, Western Boone 27
S. Decatur 46, Edinburgh 33
S. Ripley 49, Southwestern (Hanover) 22
Scottsburg 46, Madison 43
Shoals 52, Wood Memorial 40
Tipton 45, University 42
Vincennes Rivet 50, Dubois 26
Greater Indianapolis Conference Tournament Championship
Purdue Polytechnic 43, Eminence 31
Semifinal
Eminence 48, Indiana Math and Science Academy 25
Purdue Polytechnic 65, Central Christian 59
Southern Roads Conference Tournament Semifinal
Bloomington Lighthouse 45, Columbus Christian 22