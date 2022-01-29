1/29 Prep basketball scoreboard

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) — Friends and family gathered to celebrate a major milestone for an Air Force veteran in Angola.

A birthday party was held at the VFW Post 7205 in honor of Bob Tiffany, 100. Tiffany was a pilot during World War II before working 75 years in the car business. As he celebrates his 100th birthday, his family is reflecting on how lucky they are to have had him in their lives for as long as they have.