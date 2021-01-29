1/29 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

MARION, Ind. (WANE) - Now the coach at his alma mater, James Blackmon Sr. sits atop the Marion High School list of top scorers with a school-record 1,897 career points. It won't be his spot for much longer, but at least the Marion scoring record is staying in the family.

Jalen Blackmon, the youngest of James' three sons, is a senior at Marion High School. A prolific scorer in his own right, Jalen has 1,870 career points heading into Friday's game at home against Logansport. Given that the younger Blackmon is averaging 30.7 points a game this season, it's reasonable that he could score the 28 points tomorrow night.