1/29 Gem Of The Night – Sheets & Yoder

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 6 Central Noble bested 2A no. 14 Churubusco in a key NECC showdown, Westview outlasted Eastside in double overtime, Homestead improved to 17-0, while Peru moved to 13-1 overall and 6-0 in TRC by surviving Whitko 60-56.

Meanwhile, on the girls side, Carroll edged Snider to clinch the Chargers' first-ever SAC title, while Garrett bested rival Lakeland to finish undefeated in NECC regular season play.