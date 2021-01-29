1/29 Gem Of The Night – Sheets & Yoder

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Delane Sheets hit a clutch three pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers clinch their first-ever SAC conference title in girls basketball while Sawyer Yoder’s powerful slam in the fourth quarter sealed a huge NECC win for Central Noble over Churubusco.
For their exceptional efforts Sheets & Yoder have been bestowed Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors for January 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss