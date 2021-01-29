FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Delane Sheets hit a clutch three pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers clinch their first-ever SAC conference title in girls basketball while Sawyer Yoder’s powerful slam in the fourth quarter sealed a huge NECC win for Central Noble over Churubusco.
For their exceptional efforts Sheets & Yoder have been bestowed Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors for January 29.
1/29 Gem Of The Night – Sheets & Yoder
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll’s Delane Sheets hit a clutch three pointer in the fourth quarter to help the Chargers clinch their first-ever SAC conference title in girls basketball while Sawyer Yoder’s powerful slam in the fourth quarter sealed a huge NECC win for Central Noble over Churubusco.