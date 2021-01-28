1/28 Prep Basketball Recap – Patterson sets Homestead record with 43 points

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson set a program record with 43 points as the Spartans bested visiting South Side 96-51 to headline area prep action on Thursday night.
Sophomore Molly Stock added a career-high 18 points for the Spartans, who head to Northrop on Friday.
South Side will look to bounce back on Friday night when they host Dwenger.
Thursday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Hammond 74, Hammond Noll 34
Northeastern 80, Cambridge City 49
Orleans 52, Mitchell 45
Purdue Polytechnic 67, Indiana Math and Science Academy 61
S. Central (Union Mills) 57, LaCrosse 43
Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 77, LaPorte LaLumiere 53
Woodlan 55, Lakewood Park 33
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 30
Anderson 73, New Castle 33
Avon 61, Greenfield 28
Bethesda Christian 68, Providence Cristo Rey 22
Blue River 58, Monroe Central 26
Bluffton 53, Whitko 28
Boonville 25, Castle 11
Brownstown 55, N. Harrison 48
Caston 32, LaVille 29
Charlestown 69, Clarksville 34
Corydon 48, Crawford Co. 32
Culver 47, W. Central 33
Eastern (Greentown) 49, Peru 42
Eastern (Pekin) 52, Henryville 22
Eastern Hancock 53, Randolph Southern 25
Elkhart 48, Glenn 47
Ev. Mater Dei 81, Ev. Bosse 24
Ev. Memorial 62, Ev. Reitz 23
Ev. North 61, Ev. Central 49
Faith Christian 73, Tri-County 44
Fishers 42, Hamilton Southeastern 39
Floyd Central 39, Providence 28
Fountain Central 52, Riverton Parke 11
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Adams Central 45
Goshen 51, Mishawaka 23
Greencastle 42, S. Vermillion 24
Guerin Catholic 45, Covenant Christian 44
Hanover Central 65, Calumet Christian 35
Heritage 50, Eastside 42
Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 32
Homestead 96, Ft. Wayne South 51
Indpls Pike 60, Pendleton Hts. 54
Indpls Roncalli 55, Columbus North 48
Indpls Shortridge 42, Indiana Deaf 36
Jac-Cen-Del 46, Southwestern (Hanover) 37
Jay Co. 47, S. Adams 30
Kouts 58, Hebron 25
Lafayette Harrison 76, W. Lafayette 54
Lake Station 71, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38
Lakewood Park 57, Lakeland Christian 33
Lebanon 64, Southmont 35
Maconaquah 61, N. Miami 52
Merrillville 68, Portage 54
Michigan City Marquette 29, Culver Academy 24
Morristown 61, Indpls Lutheran 44
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Delta 19
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 50, Ev. Harrison 34
N. White 59, Frontier 25
New Palestine 48, Indpls Ritter 37
Northfield 74, Rochester 38
Northridge 52, Plymouth 50
Northwestern 56, Mississinewa 27
Oak Hill 46, Blackford 42
Orleans 52, Mitchell 45
Pioneer 70, Clinton Central 46
Salem 50, Austin 24
Seeger 73, Attica 13
Seymour 43, New Albany 33
Shelbyville 82, Hauser 32
Shenandoah 61, Wapahani 41
Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Southport 28
Speedway 70, Cascade 64
Tecumseh 44, Southridge 26
Tippecanoe Valley 62, Manchester 49
Traders Point Christian 45, Central Christian 36
Trinity Lutheran 63, Madison 61
Triton Central 68, Beech Grove 24
Union City 83, Centerville 35
Winamac 51, Twin Lakes 41
Woodlan 50, Prairie Hts. 48
Yorktown 81, Elwood 19