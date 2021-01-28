1/28 Prep Basketball Recap – Patterson sets Homestead record with 43 points

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead junior Ayanna Patterson set a program record with 43 points as the Spartans bested visiting South Side 96-51 to headline area prep action on Thursday night.

Sophomore Molly Stock added a career-high 18 points for the Spartans, who head to Northrop on Friday.

South Side will look to bounce back on Friday night when they host Dwenger.

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Hammond 74, Hammond Noll 34

Northeastern 80, Cambridge City 49

Orleans 52, Mitchell 45

Purdue Polytechnic 67, Indiana Math and Science Academy 61

S. Central (Union Mills) 57, LaCrosse 43

Wichita Sunrise, Kan. 77, LaPorte LaLumiere 53

Woodlan 55, Lakewood Park 33

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 67, Madison-Grant 30

Anderson 73, New Castle 33

Avon 61, Greenfield 28

Bethesda Christian 68, Providence Cristo Rey 22

Blue River 58, Monroe Central 26

Bluffton 53, Whitko 28

Boonville 25, Castle 11

Brownstown 55, N. Harrison 48

Caston 32, LaVille 29

Charlestown 69, Clarksville 34

Corydon 48, Crawford Co. 32

Culver 47, W. Central 33

Eastern (Greentown) 49, Peru 42

Eastern (Pekin) 52, Henryville 22

Eastern Hancock 53, Randolph Southern 25

Elkhart 48, Glenn 47

Ev. Mater Dei 81, Ev. Bosse 24

Ev. Memorial 62, Ev. Reitz 23

Ev. North 61, Ev. Central 49

Faith Christian 73, Tri-County 44

Fishers 42, Hamilton Southeastern 39

Floyd Central 39, Providence 28

Fountain Central 52, Riverton Parke 11

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 56, Adams Central 45

Goshen 51, Mishawaka 23

Greencastle 42, S. Vermillion 24

Guerin Catholic 45, Covenant Christian 44

Hanover Central 65, Calumet Christian 35

Heritage 50, Eastside 42

Heritage Hills 63, Princeton 32

Homestead 96, Ft. Wayne South 51

Indpls Pike 60, Pendleton Hts. 54

Indpls Roncalli 55, Columbus North 48

Indpls Shortridge 42, Indiana Deaf 36

Jac-Cen-Del 46, Southwestern (Hanover) 37

Jay Co. 47, S. Adams 30

Kouts 58, Hebron 25

Lafayette Harrison 76, W. Lafayette 54

Lake Station 71, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 38

Lakewood Park 57, Lakeland Christian 33

Lebanon 64, Southmont 35

Maconaquah 61, N. Miami 52

Merrillville 68, Portage 54

Michigan City Marquette 29, Culver Academy 24

Morristown 61, Indpls Lutheran 44

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 53, Delta 19

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 50, Ev. Harrison 34

N. White 59, Frontier 25

New Palestine 48, Indpls Ritter 37

Northfield 74, Rochester 38

Northridge 52, Plymouth 50

Northwestern 56, Mississinewa 27

Oak Hill 46, Blackford 42

Orleans 52, Mitchell 45

Pioneer 70, Clinton Central 46

Salem 50, Austin 24

Seeger 73, Attica 13

Seymour 43, New Albany 33

Shelbyville 82, Hauser 32

Shenandoah 61, Wapahani 41

Southwestern (Shelby) 56, Southport 28

Speedway 70, Cascade 64

Tecumseh 44, Southridge 26

Tippecanoe Valley 62, Manchester 49

Traders Point Christian 45, Central Christian 36

Trinity Lutheran 63, Madison 61

Triton Central 68, Beech Grove 24

Union City 83, Centerville 35

Winamac 51, Twin Lakes 41

Woodlan 50, Prairie Hts. 48

Yorktown 81, Elwood 19