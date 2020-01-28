1/28 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

High School Sports

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ihsaa-basketball_233742

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Bloomington South (15) 16-0 300 2
  2. Lawrence North 15-1 264 1
  3. Lawrence Central 15-2 231 3
  4. Lafayette Jeff 16-2 190 6
  5. Indpls Cathedral 12-2 139 NR
  6. Brownsburg 13-2 128 4
  7. Chesterton 15-1 113 NR
  8. Indianapolis Attucks 11-3 100 10
  9. Carmel 9-4 86 NR
  10. S. Bend Adams 13-2 81 5
    Others receiving votes:
    Jeffersonville 50. Carroll (Allen) 30. Indpls Pike 30. Lafayette Harrison 15. Munster 15. Northridge 8. Fishers 7. Floyd Central 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Silver Creek (15) 14-1 300 1
  2. Danville 14-2 237 2
  3. Norwell 12-1 198 4
  4. Heritage Hills 11-3 197 3
  5. Greensburg 13-2 161 T5
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10-3 134 7
  7. Hammond 12-2 129 8
  8. Mishawaka Marian 8-3 124 T5
  9. Indian Creek 11-3 105 10
  10. Ev. Bosse 10-4 46 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Mississinewa 39. Delta 33. Ft. Wayne Luers 25. Hamilton Hts. 20. Washington 19. Sullivan 13. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Shenandoah (7) 13-1 284 1
  2. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 13-2 282 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 14-2 228 4
  4. S. Decatur (1) 14-1 186 3
  5. Tipton 12-2 151 7
  6. S. Spencer 12-2 140 8
  7. University 12-3 116 9
  8. Ev. Mater Dei 10-3 109 5
  9. Prairie Hts. 12-3 89 6
  10. Westview 11-3 83 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Central Noble 55. Paoli 18. Indpls Howe 16. Churubusco 12. Indpls Covenant Christian 8. Indpls Park Tudor 8. Wapahani 8. Parke Heritage 7.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Greenwood Christian (10) 15-0 282 1
  2. Kouts (2) 14-0 250 3
  3. Gary 21st Century (3) 13-2 234 2
  4. Barr-Reeve 14-1 226 4
  5. Loogootee 12-3 171 6
  6. Lafayette Catholic 10-3 161 5
  7. Bloomfield 10-4 120 7
  8. Covington 10-4 115 T10
  9. Providence Cristo Rey 12-3 91 T10
  10. Dubois 11-4 72 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    W. Washington 60. N. Daviess 12. Southwestern (Shelby) 6.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss