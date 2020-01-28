1/28 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Bloomington South (15) 16-0 300 2
- Lawrence North 15-1 264 1
- Lawrence Central 15-2 231 3
- Lafayette Jeff 16-2 190 6
- Indpls Cathedral 12-2 139 NR
- Brownsburg 13-2 128 4
- Chesterton 15-1 113 NR
- Indianapolis Attucks 11-3 100 10
- Carmel 9-4 86 NR
- S. Bend Adams 13-2 81 5
Others receiving votes:
Jeffersonville 50. Carroll (Allen) 30. Indpls Pike 30. Lafayette Harrison 15. Munster 15. Northridge 8. Fishers 7. Floyd Central 7. Hamilton Southeastern 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Silver Creek (15) 14-1 300 1
- Danville 14-2 237 2
- Norwell 12-1 198 4
- Heritage Hills 11-3 197 3
- Greensburg 13-2 161 T5
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10-3 134 7
- Hammond 12-2 129 8
- Mishawaka Marian 8-3 124 T5
- Indian Creek 11-3 105 10
- Ev. Bosse 10-4 46 NR
Others receiving votes:
Mississinewa 39. Delta 33. Ft. Wayne Luers 25. Hamilton Hts. 20. Washington 19. Sullivan 13. Indpls Brebeuf 12. Beech Grove 8.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Shenandoah (7) 13-1 284 1
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (7) 13-2 282 2
- Linton-Stockton 14-2 228 4
- S. Decatur (1) 14-1 186 3
- Tipton 12-2 151 7
- S. Spencer 12-2 140 8
- University 12-3 116 9
- Ev. Mater Dei 10-3 109 5
- Prairie Hts. 12-3 89 6
- Westview 11-3 83 NR
Others receiving votes:
Central Noble 55. Paoli 18. Indpls Howe 16. Churubusco 12. Indpls Covenant Christian 8. Indpls Park Tudor 8. Wapahani 8. Parke Heritage 7.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Greenwood Christian (10) 15-0 282 1
- Kouts (2) 14-0 250 3
- Gary 21st Century (3) 13-2 234 2
- Barr-Reeve 14-1 226 4
- Loogootee 12-3 171 6
- Lafayette Catholic 10-3 161 5
- Bloomfield 10-4 120 7
- Covington 10-4 115 T10
- Providence Cristo Rey 12-3 91 T10
- Dubois 11-4 72 NR
Others receiving votes:
W. Washington 60. N. Daviess 12. Southwestern (Shelby) 6.