1/28 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Wayne High School inducted its 2020 class for the school's Athletic Hall of Fame this past Friday night, and the list of six included 2014 graduate Brionna Thomas.

Thomas went on to a storied track career at Purdue, which included a Big Ten title in the 400 meters along with multiple trips to the NCAA Finals in both the 400 meters and 4x400 meters.