FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Northrop girls bested Homestead in the “Game of the Week” to clinch the program’s first SAC title in 1986, while Columbia City beat New Haven to win their first conference title outright in 27 years to headline Friday night’s Highlight Zone on the last Friday night of the girls basketball regular season.
Northrop, Columbia City girls clinch conference crown
by: Glenn Marini
