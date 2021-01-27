1/27 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo tops Huntington North, stays atop NE8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Leo bested a solid Huntington North team 44-37 at North Arena on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.
Leo improves to 4-0 in NE8 play and 12-1 overall with the win. Zack Troyer led a balanced Leo attack with 10 points.
Huntington North was paced by Sam Thompson with 13 points. The Vikings fall to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in NE8 action.
Wednesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Clinton Central 55, N. Montgomery 32
Clinton Prairie 58, Frontier 33
Columbia City 58, Lakeland 49
Culver 40, S. Newton 27
Eastern (Greentown) 68, Southwood 56
Ft. Wayne Snider 78, DeKalb 51
Greenwood 58, Indpls Chatard 44
Indpls Shortridge 72, Speedway 65
Leo 44, Huntington North 37
Madison-Grant 71, Blackford 67
New Palestine 89, Indpls Herron 58
Twin Lakes 55, N. White 38
Union Co. 49, Centerville 39
Western 55, Tipton 43
Whitko 50, Prairie Hts. 42
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bellmont 57, Angola 46
Columbia City 51, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38
Daleville 46, Liberty Christian 29
Danville 66, Whiteland 33
E. Noble 50, Leo 47, OT
Hammond Noll 78, Michigan City 64
Kokomo 72, Indpls Tech 9
Maconaquah 67, Frankfort 47
Mishawaka Marian 74, Glenn 47
New Haven 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 24
Noblesville 73, Pendleton Hts. 36
Plainfield 56, Franklin Central 37
S. Central (Union Mills) 86, Westville 19
Sheridan 63, Monrovia 29
Southwestern (Shelby) 78, Providence Cristo Rey 18
Tri-Central 55, Western 46
Twin Lakes 51, Logansport 37
Wabash 56, Peru 40
Waldron 65, S. Decatur 25