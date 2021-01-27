1/27 Prep Basketball Recap – Leo tops Huntington North, stays atop NE8

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 5 Leo bested a solid Huntington North team 44-37 at North Arena on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Leo improves to 4-0 in NE8 play and 12-1 overall with the win. Zack Troyer led a balanced Leo attack with 10 points.

Huntington North was paced by Sam Thompson with 13 points. The Vikings fall to 6-3 overall and 2-2 in NE8 action.

Wednesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Clinton Central 55, N. Montgomery 32

Clinton Prairie 58, Frontier 33

Columbia City 58, Lakeland 49

Culver 40, S. Newton 27

Eastern (Greentown) 68, Southwood 56

Ft. Wayne Snider 78, DeKalb 51

Greenwood 58, Indpls Chatard 44

Indpls Shortridge 72, Speedway 65

Leo 44, Huntington North 37

Madison-Grant 71, Blackford 67

New Palestine 89, Indpls Herron 58

Twin Lakes 55, N. White 38

Union Co. 49, Centerville 39

Western 55, Tipton 43

Whitko 50, Prairie Hts. 42

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bellmont 57, Angola 46

Columbia City 51, Ft. Wayne Northrop 38

Daleville 46, Liberty Christian 29

Danville 66, Whiteland 33

E. Noble 50, Leo 47, OT

Hammond Noll 78, Michigan City 64

Kokomo 72, Indpls Tech 9

Maconaquah 67, Frankfort 47

Mishawaka Marian 74, Glenn 47

New Haven 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 24

Noblesville 73, Pendleton Hts. 36

Plainfield 56, Franklin Central 37

S. Central (Union Mills) 86, Westville 19

Sheridan 63, Monrovia 29

Southwestern (Shelby) 78, Providence Cristo Rey 18

Tri-Central 55, Western 46

Twin Lakes 51, Logansport 37

Wabash 56, Peru 40

Waldron 65, S. Decatur 25