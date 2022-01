FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 4 Leo’s dynamic duo of DJ Allen and Caedmon Bontrager combined for 35 points as the Lions bested visiting East Noble 57-40 to headline area prep basketball on Thursday night.

D.J. Allen scored 20 to lead Leo while Caedmon Bontrager added 15. Spencer Denton paced East Noble with 19 points while Chris Hood chipped in with 10.

Me in the edit bay: "Oh no, that lob is way too… YIKES!" @LeoBoysBball's Caedmon Bontrager (@CaedmonBontrag1) eschews Newton's law of gravitation with the slam against ENoble tonight! Going to be a good one for @IWUHoops! @NE8_Athletics pic.twitter.com/MY56lAktyW — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) January 28, 2022