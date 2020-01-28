1/27 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

by: Associated Press

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Northwestern (7) 23-0 88 1
  2. Crown Point (1) 23-0 81 2
  3. Homestead (1) 20-1 70 3
  4. Fishers 19-1 57 4
  5. Hamilton Southeastern 19-2 53 6
  6. Lawrence North 20-2 45 5
  7. Penn 21-2 41 7
  8. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20-1 26 8
  9. Carmel 13-7 14 10
  10. Martinsville 19-3 7 NR
    Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Benton Central (4) 20-2 96 1
  2. Salem (2) 17-3 79 2
  3. Evansville Memorial (1) 17-3 75 5
  4. Norwell (4) 17-4 71 4
  5. Gibson Southern 17-3 66 6
  6. Silver Creek 17-3 52 7
  7. NorthWood 20-3 49 3
  8. Heritage Christian 14-6 27 NR
  9. Winchester 19-3 25 8
    (tie) Greensburg 18-3 25 NR
    Others receiving votes: Angola, Washington, Danville, Chatard, Vincennes Lincoln, Mishawaka Marian, Lawrenceburg, Brownstown.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Triton Central (10) 20-0 109 1
  2. University (1) 20-0 100 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 17-4 87 3
  4. S. Knox 19-3 67 7
  5. Shenandoah 19-2 61 4
  6. Monroe Central 15-4 37 8
  7. Clinton Prairie 18-2 28 10
  8. Eastern (Pekin) 13-8 26 9
  9. N. Judson 17-4 24 5
  10. Vincennes Rivet 13-7 22 6
    Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lafayette Central Catholic, Northeastern, Seeger, Forest Park, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Lapel, Covenant Christian.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Trinity Lutheran (5) 21-2 117 2
  2. Loogootee (6) 18-2 112 1
  3. Morgan Twp. (1) 19-2 108 3
  4. Lanesville 20-2 88 4
  5. Oregon-Davis 16-4 61 5
  6. Pioneer (1) 18-2 60 7
  7. Jac-Cen-Del 17-4 56 6
  8. Tecumseh 14-5 43 8
  9. Greenwood Christian 16-5 34 9
  10. Springs Valley 15-5 17 NR
    Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, North White, Kouts, Tri, North Miami, Orleans.

