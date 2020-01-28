1/27 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

LEO, Ind. (WANE) - There was a small slate of prep hoops action on Monday night but both the Leo boys and the Homestead girls earned a win to headline area high school basketball action.

Leo bested North Side 81-65 behind 21 points and 15 rebounds from junior Zach Troyer. Eric Steger added 19 points while DJ Allen tallied 14 points and 8 rebounds with Blake Davison scoring 13 points.