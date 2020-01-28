1/27 Indiana A.P. Girls Basketball Poll

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Northwestern (7) 23-0 88 1
- Crown Point (1) 23-0 81 2
- Homestead (1) 20-1 70 3
- Fishers 19-1 57 4
- Hamilton Southeastern 19-2 53 6
- Lawrence North 20-2 45 5
- Penn 21-2 41 7
- Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 20-1 26 8
- Carmel 13-7 14 10
- Martinsville 19-3 7 NR
Others receiving votes: North Central, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Bedford North Lawrence, Portage.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Benton Central (4) 20-2 96 1
- Salem (2) 17-3 79 2
- Evansville Memorial (1) 17-3 75 5
- Norwell (4) 17-4 71 4
- Gibson Southern 17-3 66 6
- Silver Creek 17-3 52 7
- NorthWood 20-3 49 3
- Heritage Christian 14-6 27 NR
- Winchester 19-3 25 8
(tie) Greensburg 18-3 25 NR
Others receiving votes: Angola, Washington, Danville, Chatard, Vincennes Lincoln, Mishawaka Marian, Lawrenceburg, Brownstown.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Triton Central (10) 20-0 109 1
- University (1) 20-0 100 2
- Linton-Stockton 17-4 87 3
- S. Knox 19-3 67 7
- Shenandoah 19-2 61 4
- Monroe Central 15-4 37 8
- Clinton Prairie 18-2 28 10
- Eastern (Pekin) 13-8 26 9
- N. Judson 17-4 24 5
- Vincennes Rivet 13-7 22 6
Others receiving votes: Crawford County, Lafayette Central Catholic, Northeastern, Seeger, Forest Park, Providence, Rensselaer Central, Lapel, Covenant Christian.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Trinity Lutheran (5) 21-2 117 2
- Loogootee (6) 18-2 112 1
- Morgan Twp. (1) 19-2 108 3
- Lanesville 20-2 88 4
- Oregon-Davis 16-4 61 5
- Pioneer (1) 18-2 60 7
- Jac-Cen-Del 17-4 56 6
- Tecumseh 14-5 43 8
- Greenwood Christian 16-5 34 9
- Springs Valley 15-5 17 NR
Others receiving votes: Bethesda Christian, North White, Kouts, Tri, North Miami, Orleans.