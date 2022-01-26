1/26 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider survives scare against DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider turned a five-point deficit at intermission into a 72-61 win at DeKalb on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball.

Snider improves to 10-3 overall with the win. Karson Jenkins led the way for the Panthers with 31 points. Aidan Lambert added 11 while Grant Brown chipped in with 10.

DeKalb, under new coach Marty Beasley, drops to 5-7 with the loss. The Barons led 37-32 at the break, but were outscored 17-11 in the third quarter to fall behind.

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Decatur Central 82, Avon 80

Ft. Wayne Snider 72, DeKalb 61

Greensburg 60, Lawrenceburg 47

Indpls Park Tudor 76, Indpls Ritter 59

Maconaquah 80, N. Miami 65

Oregon-Davis 53, Culver 52

S. Bend Riley 67, Elkhart 63

Speedway 66, Indpls Shortridge 47

University 65, Indpls Chatard 63, OT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 64, Elwood 14

Bellmont 38, Angola 27

Crown Point 70, Michigan City 21

Eastbrook 45, S. Adams 30

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Hamilton 22

Griffith 58, Washington Twp. 50

Indiana Math and Science Academy 42, KIPP Indy Legacy 34

Indpls Washington 75, MTI School of Knowledge 9

Kokomo 55, Richmond 34

Kouts 41, Boone Grove 32

Lake Central 72, Hammond Morton 27

Logansport 54, Frankfort 43

Marion 55, Lafayette Jeff 44

Mishawaka Marian 76, Glenn 35

Mitchell 40, Paoli 33

N. Putnam 51, Whiteland 46

New Washington 69, S. Central (Elizabeth) 27

Niles Brandywine, Mich. 53, S. Bend Riley 28

Noblesville 73, Pendleton Hts. 56

Oregon-Davis 69, S. Bend Clay 50

Shenandoah 56, Daleville 44

Southmont 58, Sheridan 52

Tri 64, Centerville 15

Union City 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 60

Wabash 58, Peru 54, 2OT

Wes-Del 56, Cowan 55

Western 46, Tri-Central 33

Winchester 75, Northeastern 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Chesterton vs. Gary West, ppd. to Jan 26th.