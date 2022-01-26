1/26 Prep Basketball Recap – Snider survives scare against DeKalb

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider turned a five-point deficit at intermission into a 72-61 win at DeKalb on Wednesday night to headline area prep basketball.
Snider improves to 10-3 overall with the win. Karson Jenkins led the way for the Panthers with 31 points. Aidan Lambert added 11 while Grant Brown chipped in with 10.
DeKalb, under new coach Marty Beasley, drops to 5-7 with the loss. The Barons led 37-32 at the break, but were outscored 17-11 in the third quarter to fall behind.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Decatur Central 82, Avon 80
Ft. Wayne Snider 72, DeKalb 61
Greensburg 60, Lawrenceburg 47
Indpls Park Tudor 76, Indpls Ritter 59
Maconaquah 80, N. Miami 65
Oregon-Davis 53, Culver 52
S. Bend Riley 67, Elkhart 63
Speedway 66, Indpls Shortridge 47
University 65, Indpls Chatard 63, OT
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 64, Elwood 14
Bellmont 38, Angola 27
Crown Point 70, Michigan City 21
Eastbrook 45, S. Adams 30
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 48, Hamilton 22
Griffith 58, Washington Twp. 50
Indiana Math and Science Academy 42, KIPP Indy Legacy 34
Indpls Washington 75, MTI School of Knowledge 9
Kokomo 55, Richmond 34
Kouts 41, Boone Grove 32
Lake Central 72, Hammond Morton 27
Logansport 54, Frankfort 43
Marion 55, Lafayette Jeff 44
Mishawaka Marian 76, Glenn 35
Mitchell 40, Paoli 33
N. Putnam 51, Whiteland 46
New Washington 69, S. Central (Elizabeth) 27
Niles Brandywine, Mich. 53, S. Bend Riley 28
Noblesville 73, Pendleton Hts. 56
Oregon-Davis 69, S. Bend Clay 50
Shenandoah 56, Daleville 44
Southmont 58, Sheridan 52
Tri 64, Centerville 15
Union City 65, Union City Mississinawa Valley, Ohio 60
Wabash 58, Peru 54, 2OT
Wes-Del 56, Cowan 55
Western 46, Tri-Central 33
Winchester 75, Northeastern 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Chesterton vs. Gary West, ppd. to Jan 26th.