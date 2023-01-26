FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the girls basketball regular season winding down, Blackhawk Christian celebrated senior day with a 66-62 win over Adams Central.

Allie Boyer led the Braves with 17, Ema Kline added 16 while Avery Elsworth added 10. Blackhawk Christian held off a furious second half rally by Adams Central to close the regular season with a 13-10 record.

Adams Central wraps up regular season play with a 6-15 record.

Blackhawk Christian opens sectional play with a semifinal matchup against Bethany Christian on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, Adams Central awaits the winner of a first round matchup between Bluffton and Manchester.