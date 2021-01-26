1/26 Prep Basketball Recap – Blackhawk, Busco boys & Homestead girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian was challenged by a hot Bishop Dwenger team, but the Braves eventually prevailed 57-49 to headline area prep hoops on Tuesday night.

Purdue-bound Caleb Furst scored 18 points to lead Blackhawk while Zane Burke added 10. Dwenger was led by Owen Shively with 13 points.

Out in Turtle Town, 2A no. 14 Churubusco took down visiting Snider 74-71. Landen Jordan led the Eagles with 31 points and 17 boards while Jackson Paul added 24 points and Luke McClure 18.

In girls hoops, Homestead earned a road win at South Bend Saint Joseph by a score of 70-36. Ayanna Patterson led the Spartans with 18 points while Molly Stock added 14.