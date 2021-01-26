1/26 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Homestead (13) 16-0 260 2
- Lawrence North 14-1 222 1
- Indpls Cathedral 12-1 208 3
- Carmel 13-1 182 4
- S. Bend Adams 13-0 155 5
- Indianapolis Attucks 14-2 133 6
- Lafayette Jeff 13-1 117 7
- Plainfield 12-1 95 T10
- Ev. Reitz 10-0 61 NR
- Warren Central 9-5 38 NR
Others receiving votes:
Zionsville 20. Crown Point 19. Chesterton 14. Bloomington North 12. Westfield 12. Valparaiso 6. Gary West 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- Hammond (8) 11-1 240 2
- Ev. Bosse (4) 11-0 230 4
- Silver Creek 10-3 181 3
- Heritage Hills (1) 10-1 180 1
- Leo 11-0 169 5
- S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9-2 145 6
- Mishawaka Marian 9-2 124 7
- Greensburg 11-2 102 8
- Danville 8-2 41 9
(tie) Sullivan 11-2 41 10
Others receiving votes:
Guerin Catholic 27. Connersville 24. Peru 15. Beech Grove 13. Greencastle 12. Glenn 10. Crawfordsville 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 13-1 260 1
- Shenandoah 13-3 230 2
- Linton-Stockton 14-2 200 3
- S. Spencer 11-2 169 4
- Parke Heritage 13-2 131 6
- Central Noble 14-1 126 7
- Blackford 9-3 110 5
- Indpls Covenant Christian 12-2 97 8
- S. Ripley 12-1 69 10
- Westview 10-3 65 9
Others receiving votes:
Madison-Grant 20. Winchester 18. Northeastern 17. Churubusco 15. Winamac 8. Andrean 7. Southwestern (Jefferson) 6. Eastern Hancock 6. Ev. Mater Dei 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Barr-Reeve (13) 13-2 260 1
- Loogootee 11-3 222 2
- Kouts 14-2 206 3
- N. Daviess 11-2 168 5
- Bloomfield 8-3 152 4
- Morristown 10-3 101 9
- Edinburgh 12-4 100 6
- Tindley 9-5 95 7
- Indpls Lutheran 13-3 84 10
- Orleans 10-1 51 NR
Others receiving votes:
Jac-Cen-Del 36. Lafayette Catholic 26. Covington 25. Triton 16. Ev. Christian 6. Greenwood Christian 6. Lanesville 6.