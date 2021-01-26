1/26 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Homestead (13) 16-0 260 2
  2. Lawrence North 14-1 222 1
  3. Indpls Cathedral 12-1 208 3
  4. Carmel 13-1 182 4
  5. S. Bend Adams 13-0 155 5
  6. Indianapolis Attucks 14-2 133 6
  7. Lafayette Jeff 13-1 117 7
  8. Plainfield 12-1 95 T10
  9. Ev. Reitz 10-0 61 NR
  10. Warren Central 9-5 38 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Zionsville 20. Crown Point 19. Chesterton 14. Bloomington North 12. Westfield 12. Valparaiso 6. Gary West 6.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Hammond (8) 11-1 240 2
  2. Ev. Bosse (4) 11-0 230 4
  3. Silver Creek 10-3 181 3
  4. Heritage Hills (1) 10-1 180 1
  5. Leo 11-0 169 5
  6. S. Bend St. Joseph’s 9-2 145 6
  7. Mishawaka Marian 9-2 124 7
  8. Greensburg 11-2 102 8
  9. Danville 8-2 41 9
    (tie) Sullivan 11-2 41 10
    Others receiving votes:
    Guerin Catholic 27. Connersville 24. Peru 15. Beech Grove 13. Greencastle 12. Glenn 10. Crawfordsville 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (13) 13-1 260 1
  2. Shenandoah 13-3 230 2
  3. Linton-Stockton 14-2 200 3
  4. S. Spencer 11-2 169 4
  5. Parke Heritage 13-2 131 6
  6. Central Noble 14-1 126 7
  7. Blackford 9-3 110 5
  8. Indpls Covenant Christian 12-2 97 8
  9. S. Ripley 12-1 69 10
  10. Westview 10-3 65 9
    Others receiving votes:
    Madison-Grant 20. Winchester 18. Northeastern 17. Churubusco 15. Winamac 8. Andrean 7. Southwestern (Jefferson) 6. Eastern Hancock 6. Ev. Mater Dei 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Barr-Reeve (13) 13-2 260 1
  2. Loogootee 11-3 222 2
  3. Kouts 14-2 206 3
  4. N. Daviess 11-2 168 5
  5. Bloomfield 8-3 152 4
  6. Morristown 10-3 101 9
  7. Edinburgh 12-4 100 6
  8. Tindley 9-5 95 7
  9. Indpls Lutheran 13-3 84 10
  10. Orleans 10-1 51 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Jac-Cen-Del 36. Lafayette Catholic 26. Covington 25. Triton 16. Ev. Christian 6. Greenwood Christian 6. Lanesville 6.

