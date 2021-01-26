1/26 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - After knocking off the no. 1 team in the state's previous poll on the road in overtime to run their record to a state-best 16-0, the Homestead Spartans are your Optimum Performance Sports "Team of the Week!"

The Spartans actually took over the no. 1 spot from Lawrence North in the 4A state poll on Tuesday thanks to Saturday's 55-50 overtime victory against the Wildcats.