1/25 Prep Basketball Recap – South Side girls, North Side boys win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The North Side boys knocked Leo from the ranks of the unbeaten while the South Side girls bested Concordia to keep their SAC title hopes alive to headline area prep basketball on Monday.

North Side beat Leo 72-68 behind 23 points from freshman Brauntae Johnson. Zach Troyer led Leo – who drops to 11-1 with the loss – with 24 points and 14 boards.

The South Side girls got 13 points from Jas Combs to top visiting Concordia 57-46. Lamyia Woodson scored 11 points and pulled down 11 rebounds for South Side while Annika Davis added 11 points. South Side improves to 5-1 in SAC play, a game behind conference leader Carroll at 6-0.