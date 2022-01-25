1/25 Prep Basketball Recap – Dwenger knocks off Blackhawk, Homestead & Woodlan girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After moving up to the no. 1 spot in the A.P. Poll Tuesday afternoon Blackhawk Christian fell at Bishop Dwenger 57-51 to headline area prep basketball action.
The Saints, who won for the fourth time in the last five games, were led by Beau Jacquay’s 14 points.
In girls action. 4A no.1 Homestead crushed a South Bend St. Joseph team that came in with a 15-8 record by a score of 80-44. Ayanna Patterson, who was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier in the day, led the Spartans with 23 points. Ali Stephens added 15, Molly Stock 14, and Emma Reust 11.
At Concordia Lutheran High School it was Woodlan earning its 18th win of the season as the Warriors took down the host Cadets by a score of 67-40. Dakotah Krohn led the Warriors with 20 points while Avah Smith added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Taylor Kneubuhler chipped in with 13 points and 11 boards for Woodlan.
Tuesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Blackford 62, Daleville 50
Eastside 43, Fremont 39
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51
Glenn 49, Mishawaka Marian 44
Guerin Catholic 68, Liberty Christian 58
LaVille 83, S. Bend Career Academy 75
Muncie Burris 66, Southern Wells 56
New Haven 82, Ft. Wayne Concordia 67
Rock Creek Academy 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44
Rushville 61, Knightstown 54
S. Bend Adams 76, Bremen 68
Southwestern (Hanover) 70, New Washington 55
Springs Valley 63, W. Washington 51
Sullivan 56, N. Knox 38
Triton 53, Elkhart Christian 31
W. Lafayette 60, N. Montgomery 47
Wabash 43, Bluffton 34
Wawasee 58, Bethany Christian 48
Westfield 69, Noblesville 52
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Anderson Prep Academy 38, Providence Cristo Rey 10
Avon 59, Indpls Roncalli 39
Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Salem 34
Benton Central 54, Lafayette Harrison 49
Blackford 59, Adams Central 51
Blue River 74, Heritage Christian 63
Bluffton 46, Manchester 39
Carmel 47, Indpls Cathedral 34
Caston 66, Carroll (Flora) 34
Center Grove 39, Greenwood 18
Charlestown 44, Seymour 42
Columbus East 65, Silver Creek 61
Columbus North 50, Rushville 38
Concord 49, Prairie Hts. 44
Crawford Co. 52, Providence 24
E. Noble 44, W. Noble 27
Edgewood 42, Bloomington North 38
Ev. North 64, Gibson Southern 40
Fishers 55, Lawrence North 52
Floyd Central 55, Jennings Co. 50
Forest Park 45, Jasper 31
Franklin 70, Martinsville 30
Ft. Wayne Northrop 51, Columbia City 47
Ft. Wayne Snider 65, DeKalb 28
Greencastle 42, Monrovia 36
Greenfield 39, Yorktown 31
Guerin Catholic 43, Decatur Central 24
Hamilton Southeastern 61, Indpls Pike 44
Henryville 33, Clarksville 23
Highland 59, Whiting 11
Homestead 80, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 44
Huntington North 52, Ft. Wayne South 39
Indpls Attucks 45, Indpls Park Tudor 42, OT
Indpls Brebeuf 42, Indpls Scecina 38
Indpls Chatard 58, Greenwood Christian 28
Jay Co. 60, Richmond 36
Jeffersonville 54, Scottsburg 46
Lakewood Park 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57
Lebanon 44, N. Montgomery 40
Linton 49, Sullivan 42
Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Riley 11
Monroe Central 46, Delta 29
N. Decatur 60, Hauser 59
N. Vermillion 51, Crawfordsville 33
New Palestine 60, Greensburg 51
New Washington 70, Crothersville 19
Northview 61, Clay City 38
Northwestern 49, Argos 40
Oak Hill 52, Eastern (Greentown) 45
Penn 78, S. Bend Clay 22
Perry Central 54, Cannelton 19
Pioneer 57, Winamac 42
Purdue Polytechnic 48, Covenant Christian 35
S. Knox 76, Shoals 45
S. Vermillion 25, Fountain Central 24
Switzerland Co. 68, Rising Sun 33
Union Co. 54, Cambridge City 22
W. Vigo 46, Riverton Parke 38
W. Washington 55, Borden 44
Warren Central 85, Anderson 34
Warsaw 56, Elkhart 47
Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 45
Western Boone 62, Traders Point Christian 19
Westfield 56, Indpls Ben Davis 42
Whitko 58, Lakeland Christian 47