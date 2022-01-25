1/25 Prep Basketball Recap – Dwenger knocks off Blackhawk, Homestead & Woodlan girls win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After moving up to the no. 1 spot in the A.P. Poll Tuesday afternoon Blackhawk Christian fell at Bishop Dwenger 57-51 to headline area prep basketball action.

The Saints, who won for the fourth time in the last five games, were led by Beau Jacquay’s 14 points.

In girls action. 4A no.1 Homestead crushed a South Bend St. Joseph team that came in with a 15-8 record by a score of 80-44. Ayanna Patterson, who was selected to the McDonald’s All-American Game earlier in the day, led the Spartans with 23 points. Ali Stephens added 15, Molly Stock 14, and Emma Reust 11.

At Concordia Lutheran High School it was Woodlan earning its 18th win of the season as the Warriors took down the host Cadets by a score of 67-40. Dakotah Krohn led the Warriors with 20 points while Avah Smith added 16 points and 8 rebounds. Taylor Kneubuhler chipped in with 13 points and 11 boards for Woodlan.

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Blackford 62, Daleville 50

Eastside 43, Fremont 39

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 57, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 51

Glenn 49, Mishawaka Marian 44

Guerin Catholic 68, Liberty Christian 58

LaVille 83, S. Bend Career Academy 75

Muncie Burris 66, Southern Wells 56

New Haven 82, Ft. Wayne Concordia 67

Rock Creek Academy 63, S. Central (Elizabeth) 44

Rushville 61, Knightstown 54

S. Bend Adams 76, Bremen 68

Southwestern (Hanover) 70, New Washington 55

Springs Valley 63, W. Washington 51

Sullivan 56, N. Knox 38

Triton 53, Elkhart Christian 31

W. Lafayette 60, N. Montgomery 47

Wabash 43, Bluffton 34

Wawasee 58, Bethany Christian 48

Westfield 69, Noblesville 52

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Anderson Prep Academy 38, Providence Cristo Rey 10

Avon 59, Indpls Roncalli 39

Bedford N. Lawrence 57, Salem 34

Benton Central 54, Lafayette Harrison 49

Blackford 59, Adams Central 51

Blue River 74, Heritage Christian 63

Bluffton 46, Manchester 39

Carmel 47, Indpls Cathedral 34

Caston 66, Carroll (Flora) 34

Center Grove 39, Greenwood 18

Charlestown 44, Seymour 42

Columbus East 65, Silver Creek 61

Columbus North 50, Rushville 38

Concord 49, Prairie Hts. 44

Crawford Co. 52, Providence 24

E. Noble 44, W. Noble 27

Edgewood 42, Bloomington North 38

Ev. North 64, Gibson Southern 40

Fishers 55, Lawrence North 52

Floyd Central 55, Jennings Co. 50

Forest Park 45, Jasper 31

Franklin 70, Martinsville 30

Ft. Wayne Northrop 51, Columbia City 47

Ft. Wayne Snider 65, DeKalb 28

Greencastle 42, Monrovia 36

Greenfield 39, Yorktown 31

Guerin Catholic 43, Decatur Central 24

Hamilton Southeastern 61, Indpls Pike 44

Henryville 33, Clarksville 23

Highland 59, Whiting 11

Homestead 80, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 44

Huntington North 52, Ft. Wayne South 39

Indpls Attucks 45, Indpls Park Tudor 42, OT

Indpls Brebeuf 42, Indpls Scecina 38

Indpls Chatard 58, Greenwood Christian 28

Jay Co. 60, Richmond 36

Jeffersonville 54, Scottsburg 46

Lakewood Park 58, Ft. Wayne Wayne 57

Lebanon 44, N. Montgomery 40

Linton 49, Sullivan 42

Mishawaka 49, S. Bend Riley 11

Monroe Central 46, Delta 29

N. Decatur 60, Hauser 59

N. Vermillion 51, Crawfordsville 33

New Palestine 60, Greensburg 51

New Washington 70, Crothersville 19

Northview 61, Clay City 38

Northwestern 49, Argos 40

Oak Hill 52, Eastern (Greentown) 45

Penn 78, S. Bend Clay 22

Perry Central 54, Cannelton 19

Pioneer 57, Winamac 42

Purdue Polytechnic 48, Covenant Christian 35

S. Knox 76, Shoals 45

S. Vermillion 25, Fountain Central 24

Switzerland Co. 68, Rising Sun 33

Union Co. 54, Cambridge City 22

W. Vigo 46, Riverton Parke 38

W. Washington 55, Borden 44

Warren Central 85, Anderson 34

Warsaw 56, Elkhart 47

Wawasee 53, Tippecanoe Valley 45

Western Boone 62, Traders Point Christian 19

Westfield 56, Indpls Ben Davis 42

Whitko 58, Lakeland Christian 47