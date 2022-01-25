1/25 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
- Chesterton (11) 14-0 220 1
- Fishers 14-2 174 3
- Zionsville 10-2 154 4
- Indpls Tech 15-2 138 7
- Carmel 11-4 115 2
- Indpls Cathedral 12-4 104 NR
- Indpls Ben Davis 12-4 56 10
- Terre Haute North 16-1 53 NR
- Valparaiso 14-3 49 5
- Westfield 11-4 47 6
Others receiving votes:
Indpls N. Central 40. Homestead 32. Penn 28. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 25. Brownsburg 24. Indpls Pike 23. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 14. Ft. Wayne Snider 9.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
- NorthWood (5) 15-1 190 1
- Glenn (2) 15-0 186 2
- Mishawaka Marian (4) 12-2 185 3
- Leo 9-2 128 6
- Sullivan 13-1 120 7
- Indpls Chatard 13-1 104 5
- Indpls Brebeuf 10-4 100 4
- Brownstown 11-2 98 8
- Peru 11-1 66 10
- Connersville 12-4 49 NR
Others receiving votes:
New Castle 35. Norwell 32. Greensburg 14. S. Bend Washington 7. N. Harrison 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
- Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (8) 13-1 202 3
- Monroe Central (1) 13-0 165 4
- Central Noble (2) 15-1 162 1
- Eastside 15-1 147 6
- Linton-Stockton 14-2 143 2
- Carroll (Flora) 12-0 140 5
- Lake Station 13-0 110 7
- Clinton Prairie 13-2 60 9
- S. Spencer 10-2 56 10
- Wapahani 12-3 34 NR
Others receiving votes:
Eastern (Pekin) 28. N. Judson 24. Southmont 20. Northeastern 9. Eastern Hancock 8. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Providence 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
- Gary 21st Century (9) 11-2 210 2
- Edinburgh 12-1 178 3
- N. Daviess (2) 14-2 167 1
- Barr-Reeve 10-6 144 5
- Loogootee 12-4 121 6
- Bloomfield 13-3 113 4
- Indpls Lutheran 10-3 70 8
(tie) Tindley 9-5 70 9
- Orleans 12-2 67 NR
- Triton 10-3 66 7
Others receiving votes:
Argos 57. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 14. Liberty Christian 8. Indpls Metro 7. Jac-Cen-Del 6. Elkhart Christian 6.