1/25 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys’ basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points, and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Chesterton (11) 14-0 220 1
  2. Fishers 14-2 174 3
  3. Zionsville 10-2 154 4
  4. Indpls Tech 15-2 138 7
  5. Carmel 11-4 115 2
  6. Indpls Cathedral 12-4 104 NR
  7. Indpls Ben Davis 12-4 56 10
  8. Terre Haute North 16-1 53 NR
  9. Valparaiso 14-3 49 5
  10. Westfield 11-4 47 6
    Others receiving votes:
    Indpls N. Central 40. Homestead 32. Penn 28. Mt.Vernon (Fortville) 25. Brownsburg 24. Indpls Pike 23. Anderson 15. Lawrence North 14. Ft. Wayne Snider 9.

Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. NorthWood (5) 15-1 190 1
  2. Glenn (2) 15-0 186 2
  3. Mishawaka Marian (4) 12-2 185 3
  4. Leo 9-2 128 6
  5. Sullivan 13-1 120 7
  6. Indpls Chatard 13-1 104 5
  7. Indpls Brebeuf 10-4 100 4
  8. Brownstown 11-2 98 8
  9. Peru 11-1 66 10
  10. Connersville 12-4 49 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    New Castle 35. Norwell 32. Greensburg 14. S. Bend Washington 7. N. Harrison 6.

Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (8) 13-1 202 3
  2. Monroe Central (1) 13-0 165 4
  3. Central Noble (2) 15-1 162 1
  4. Eastside 15-1 147 6
  5. Linton-Stockton 14-2 143 2
  6. Carroll (Flora) 12-0 140 5
  7. Lake Station 13-0 110 7
  8. Clinton Prairie 13-2 60 9
  9. S. Spencer 10-2 56 10
  10. Wapahani 12-3 34 NR
    Others receiving votes:
    Eastern (Pekin) 28. N. Judson 24. Southmont 20. Northeastern 9. Eastern Hancock 8. Indpls Park Tudor 6. Providence 6.

Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv

  1. Gary 21st Century (9) 11-2 210 2
  2. Edinburgh 12-1 178 3
  3. N. Daviess (2) 14-2 167 1
  4. Barr-Reeve 10-6 144 5
  5. Loogootee 12-4 121 6
  6. Bloomfield 13-3 113 4
  7. Indpls Lutheran 10-3 70 8
    (tie) Tindley 9-5 70 9
  8. Orleans 12-2 67 NR
  9. Triton 10-3 66 7
    Others receiving votes:
    Argos 57. Lafayette Catholic 16. Bethesda Christian 14. Liberty Christian 8. Indpls Metro 7. Jac-Cen-Del 6. Elkhart Christian 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

