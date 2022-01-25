1/25 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

(NEXSTAR) - As hospitals nationwide continue struggling to operate during the omicron surge, a variant inside the variant is now raising concerns. Monday, Newsweek reported at least 92 cases of the BA. 2 omicron subvariant have been detected in over 20 U.S. states, including California and Texas.

The omicron variant is made up of three main substrains, BAs 1-3, and until Dec. 23 the World Health Organization said 99% of cases sequenced were BA. 1, Fortune reports. Last week, the subvariant overtook BA. 1 as the dominant substrain in Denmark in just two weeks. BA. 2 went from accounting for 20% of cases to accounting for 45%. Similar increases are now being seen in the U.K. and elsewhere.