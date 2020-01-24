1/24 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - There is a logjam in the SAC boys basketball standings as seven of the ten team stand either 3-1 or 2-2 in conference play - and that includes Carroll and South Side who will square off in your Highlight Zone "Game of the Week" on Friday night at Don Reichert Gymnasium.

With last Friday's loss to Bishop Luers, Carroll is 3-1 in SAC regular season play after winning the SAC Holiday Tournament title.