FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tae Tae Johnson tallied a game-high 20 points to lead North Side to a 71-56 win over visiting Leo at By Hey Arena to headline a small late of prep basketball games on Monday evening.

Eugene Young Jr. added 15 for the Legends while Javion Davenport chipped in with 12.

Leo was paced by Jackson McGee with 19 points. Jevon Walked added 11 and Nolan Hiteshew 10.