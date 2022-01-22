1/22 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead’s Loyer comes back to beat IU commit Gunn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer, a Purdue commit, faced one of his future Indiana rivals when the Spartans hosted Lawrence North on Saturday.
C.J. Gunn, an Indiana commit, led Lawrence North with 32 points in a 55-46 loss.
After trailing at the half, 27-22, Homestead outscored Lawrence North, 33-19 in the second half to pick up the win at home. Homestead moves to 12-5 with the win, and will host Northrop next Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 73, Manchester 65
Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Edgewood 45
Beech Grove 73, Indpls Riverside 16
Bethany Christian 70, Hamilton 28
Bloomington Lighthouse 74, Cannelton 53
Bloomington North 67, Terre Haute South 44
Brownsburg 34, Carmel 31
Cloverdale 58, Clay City 37
Columbus North 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 33
Conner, Ky. 63, S. Dearborn 53
Corydon 58, Charlestown 33
Danville 65, Greencastle 50
E. Central 53, Harrison, Ohio 48
Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49
Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 69
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 92, Lakewood Park 44
Greenfield 62, Shelbyville 44
Greensburg 69, S. Decatur 61
Greenwood Christian 47, Oldenburg 41
Hamilton Hts. 71, Sheridan 36
Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 52
Homestead 55, Lawrence North 46
Huntington North 49, Bellmont 40
Indpls N. Central 73, Muncie Central 57
Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Shortridge 50
Jeffersonville 55, Columbus East 32
Lafayette Jeff 52, Lafayette Catholic 45
Lebanon 51, Covington 49
Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48
Michigan City Marquette 71, Calumet 56
Northview 73, Owen Valley 46
Seymour 49, Scottsburg 29
Southmont 58, Crawfordsville 27
Sullivan 91, White River Valley 65
University 53, Covenant Christian 52
W. Lafayette 51, Frontier 34
W. Vigo 63, Indian Creek 59
Warsaw 57, Valparaiso 51
Westview 57, Garrett 39
Carmi-White County Tournament
Ev. Day 75, Harrisburg, Ill. 74, OT
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Fairfield, Ill. 45
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59, Carmi White County, Ill. 44
Culver Academy Tournament Championship
Culver 70, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 42
First Round
Culver 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49
Indianapolis City Tournament Semifinal
Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Attucks 38
Indpls Tech 78, Indpls Tindley 56
Porter County Conference Tournament Semifinal
Kouts 59, Hebron 42
Westville 59, Boone Grove 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Anderson 56, Logansport 54
Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Jasper 31
Bethany Christian 54, Hamilton 15
Bloomington South 50, Eastern (Greene) 44
Blue River 70, Northeastern 46
Brownsburg 59, Terre Haute North 40
Cannelton 43, Bloomington Lighthouse 32
Caston 51, Culver Academy 25
Clinton Central 41, Eastern (Greene) 24
Corydon 68, Floyd Central 65
Dubois 64, Perry Central 46
E. Central 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37
E. Chicago Central 31, Gary 21st Century 24
Ev. Central 50, New Albany 42
Ev. Memorial 61, N. Harrison 29
Fishers 72, Avon 35
Forest Park 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41
Franklin 78, Whiteland 35
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Lakewood Park 19
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31, Elkhart Christian 30
Greensburg 58, Batesville 37
Hagerstown 49, S. Decatur 33
Hammond Noll 57, Wheeler 40
Heritage Hills 46, Ev. Reitz 45
Indian Creek 41, W. Vigo 22
Indpls Ben Davis 47, Center Grove 43
Indpls Cathedral 57, New Palestine 37
Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 33
Indpls Lutheran 47, Indpls Scecina 40
Indpls N. Central 83, Ft. Wayne South 42
Indpls Washington 37, Providence Cristo Rey 26
Jay Co. 63, Southern Wells 26
Jennings Co. 78, Trinity Lutheran 41
Knox 44, N. Judson 29
Lafayette Harrison 54, Muncie Central 19
Lapel 51, Indpls Brebeuf 41
Lawrenceburg 43, S. Dearborn 35
Liberty Christian 46, Cambridge City 43
Linton 60, Loogootee 18
Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 34
McCutcheon 53, Western 36
Michigan City 59, S. Bend Riley 24
Michigan City Marquette 62, Hammond Science and Tech 24
N. Posey 43, Tell City 26
N. Putnam 65, Brown Co. 53
New Castle 61, Cowan 44
Noblesville 62, Franklin Central 25
Northfield 48, Whitko 35
Plainfield 63, Cascade 61
Prairie Hts. 66, Fremont 44
Randolph Southern 53, Shenandoah 28
Richmond 67, Lafayette-jefferson 47
Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 40
River Forest 50, Calumet Christian 26
Riverton Parke 52, S. Vermillion 44
S. Bend Trinity 42, Victory Christian Academy 19
Shakamak 46, Attica 19
Shelbyville 55, Delta 17
Southmont 54, Crawfordsville 44
Switzerland Co. 41, Union Co. 26
Tecumseh 72, Princeton 50
Terre Haute South 40, Regina, Ill. 33
Union (Dugger) 33, Martinsville, Ill. 25
University 56, Yorktown 22
Washington 55, Boonville 32
Westfield 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40
White River Valley 36, N. Daviess 25
Winchester 83, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45
Woodlan 46, S. Adams 31
57th Annual TCU Bi-County Tournament Championship
Bremen 52, New Prairie 41
Porter County Conference Tournament
S. Central (Union Mills) 53, Kouts 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Muncie Burris vs. Bethesda Christian, ppd.