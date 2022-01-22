1/22 Prep Basketball Recap – Homestead’s Loyer comes back to beat IU commit Gunn

Fletcher Loyer scored 32 points as Homestead rallied to beat Lawrence North on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s Fletcher Loyer, a Purdue commit, faced one of his future Indiana rivals when the Spartans hosted Lawrence North on Saturday.

C.J. Gunn, an Indiana commit, led Lawrence North with 32 points in a 55-46 loss.

After trailing at the half, 27-22, Homestead outscored Lawrence North, 33-19 in the second half to pick up the win at home. Homestead moves to 12-5 with the win, and will host Northrop next Friday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 73, Manchester 65

Bedford N. Lawrence 56, Edgewood 45

Beech Grove 73, Indpls Riverside 16

Bethany Christian 70, Hamilton 28

Bloomington Lighthouse 74, Cannelton 53

Bloomington North 67, Terre Haute South 44

Brownsburg 34, Carmel 31

Cloverdale 58, Clay City 37

Columbus North 60, Indpls Perry Meridian 33

Conner, Ky. 63, S. Dearborn 53

Corydon 58, Charlestown 33

Danville 65, Greencastle 50

E. Central 53, Harrison, Ohio 48

Eastern Hancock 58, Shenandoah 49

Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne Wayne 69

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 92, Lakewood Park 44

Greenfield 62, Shelbyville 44

Greensburg 69, S. Decatur 61

Greenwood Christian 47, Oldenburg 41

Hamilton Hts. 71, Sheridan 36

Hammond Central 57, Hammond Morton 52

Homestead 55, Lawrence North 46

Huntington North 49, Bellmont 40

Indpls N. Central 73, Muncie Central 57

Indpls Park Tudor 60, Indpls Shortridge 50

Jeffersonville 55, Columbus East 32

Lafayette Jeff 52, Lafayette Catholic 45

Lebanon 51, Covington 49

Liberty Christian 97, Muncie Burris 48

Michigan City Marquette 71, Calumet 56

Northview 73, Owen Valley 46

Seymour 49, Scottsburg 29

Southmont 58, Crawfordsville 27

Sullivan 91, White River Valley 65

University 53, Covenant Christian 52

W. Lafayette 51, Frontier 34

W. Vigo 63, Indian Creek 59

Warsaw 57, Valparaiso 51

Westview 57, Garrett 39



Carmi-White County Tournament

Ev. Day 75, Harrisburg, Ill. 74, OT

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 47, Fairfield, Ill. 45

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 59, Carmi White County, Ill. 44

Culver Academy Tournament Championship

Culver 70, Lake Forest Academy, Ill. 42

First Round

Culver 58, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 49

Indianapolis City Tournament Semifinal

Indpls Cathedral 73, Indpls Attucks 38

Indpls Tech 78, Indpls Tindley 56

Porter County Conference Tournament Semifinal

Kouts 59, Hebron 42

Westville 59, Boone Grove 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Anderson 56, Logansport 54

Bedford N. Lawrence 60, Jasper 31

Bethany Christian 54, Hamilton 15

Bloomington South 50, Eastern (Greene) 44

Blue River 70, Northeastern 46

Brownsburg 59, Terre Haute North 40

Cannelton 43, Bloomington Lighthouse 32

Caston 51, Culver Academy 25

Clinton Central 41, Eastern (Greene) 24

Corydon 68, Floyd Central 65

Dubois 64, Perry Central 46

E. Central 46, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 37

E. Chicago Central 31, Gary 21st Century 24

Ev. Central 50, New Albany 42

Ev. Memorial 61, N. Harrison 29

Fishers 72, Avon 35

Forest Park 61, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41

Franklin 78, Whiteland 35

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 60, Lakewood Park 19

Ft. Wayne Canterbury 31, Elkhart Christian 30

Greensburg 58, Batesville 37

Hagerstown 49, S. Decatur 33

Hammond Noll 57, Wheeler 40

Heritage Hills 46, Ev. Reitz 45

Indian Creek 41, W. Vigo 22

Indpls Ben Davis 47, Center Grove 43

Indpls Cathedral 57, New Palestine 37

Indpls Chatard 45, Guerin Catholic 33

Indpls Lutheran 47, Indpls Scecina 40

Indpls N. Central 83, Ft. Wayne South 42

Indpls Washington 37, Providence Cristo Rey 26

Jay Co. 63, Southern Wells 26

Jennings Co. 78, Trinity Lutheran 41

Knox 44, N. Judson 29

Lafayette Harrison 54, Muncie Central 19

Lapel 51, Indpls Brebeuf 41

Lawrenceburg 43, S. Dearborn 35

Liberty Christian 46, Cambridge City 43

Linton 60, Loogootee 18

Madison Shawe 44, Clarksville 34

McCutcheon 53, Western 36

Michigan City 59, S. Bend Riley 24

Michigan City Marquette 62, Hammond Science and Tech 24

N. Posey 43, Tell City 26

N. Putnam 65, Brown Co. 53

New Castle 61, Cowan 44

Noblesville 62, Franklin Central 25

Northfield 48, Whitko 35

Plainfield 63, Cascade 61

Prairie Hts. 66, Fremont 44

Randolph Southern 53, Shenandoah 28

Richmond 67, Lafayette-jefferson 47

Rising Sun 62, Southwestern (Hanover) 40

River Forest 50, Calumet Christian 26

Riverton Parke 52, S. Vermillion 44

S. Bend Trinity 42, Victory Christian Academy 19

Shakamak 46, Attica 19

Shelbyville 55, Delta 17

Southmont 54, Crawfordsville 44

Switzerland Co. 41, Union Co. 26

Tecumseh 72, Princeton 50

Terre Haute South 40, Regina, Ill. 33

Union (Dugger) 33, Martinsville, Ill. 25

University 56, Yorktown 22

Washington 55, Boonville 32

Westfield 59, Ft. Wayne Northrop 40

White River Valley 36, N. Daviess 25

Winchester 83, Ft. Wayne Wayne 45

Woodlan 46, S. Adams 31

57th Annual TCU Bi-County Tournament Championship

Bremen 52, New Prairie 41

Porter County Conference Tournament

S. Central (Union Mills) 53, Kouts 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Muncie Burris vs. Bethesda Christian, ppd.