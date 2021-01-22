1/22 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Blackhawk Christian moved to 12-1 on the season with a 91-63 win at home against Bowman Academy on Thursday night to headline area prep basketball action.

Purdue-bound Caleb Furst and Callan Wood led Blackhawk with 20 points apiece while Marcus Davidson added 19, Zane Burke 13, and Gage Sefton 10.