1/21 Prep Hoops: Homestead, Busco boys win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson tallied 35 points but Homestead’s Luke Goode countered with 30 as the host Spartans bested the visiting Eagles 70-57 on Tuesday night.
In Churubusco is was the Eagles topping visiting Adams Central 71-54, with an alley oop slam from Landen Jordan via Jackson Paul highlighting the night.
Tuesday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Angola 48, DeKalb 40
Cascade 52, S. Putnam 50
Churubusco 71, Adams Central 54
Ft. Wayne Luers 79, Lakewood Park 64
Granger Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 51
Greenfield 41, Connersville 39
Homestead 70, Columbia City 57
Mississinewa 68, Wabash 48
Northridge 57, Penn 55
Northview 53, Terre Haute North 46
Providence 51, Crawford Co. 37
Rushville 61, Union Co. 54
White River Valley 62, Washington Catholic 26
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Charlestown 49, New Albany 35
Clinton Prairie 64, Frankfort 10
Corydon 60, N. Harrison 40
E. Central 55, Lawrenceburg 37
Ev. North 58, Pike Central 31
Fishers 65, Carmel 44
Greenfield 47, Muncie Central 33
Henryville 32, Christian Academy 20
Jeffersonville 49, Seymour 35
Lanesville 58, Orleans 41
Madison-Grant 45, Daleville 39
N. Daviess 34, Clay City 23
Northwestern 78, Western 24
Norwell 79, Jay Co. 44
Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 41
Pendleton Hts. 52, Lapel 50
Tecumseh 54, Vincennes Rivet 37
Tippecanoe Valley 60, Peru 44
Tipton 51, Kokomo 35
Triton 33, LaVille 23
Wawasee 58, Whitko 12
Bi-County Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Glenn 65, Oregon-Davis 62
Porter County Conference Tournament(equals)
First Round(equals)
Morgan Twp. 58, Washington Twp. 31