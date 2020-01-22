1/21 Prep Hoops: Homestead, Busco boys win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City’s Mitchell Wilson tallied 35 points but Homestead’s Luke Goode countered with 30 as the host Spartans bested the visiting Eagles 70-57 on Tuesday night.

In Churubusco is was the Eagles topping visiting Adams Central 71-54, with an alley oop slam from Landen Jordan via Jackson Paul highlighting the night.

Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Angola 48, DeKalb 40

Cascade 52, S. Putnam 50

Churubusco 71, Adams Central 54

Ft. Wayne Luers 79, Lakewood Park 64

Granger Christian 52, Lakeland Christian 51

Greenfield 41, Connersville 39

Homestead 70, Columbia City 57

Mississinewa 68, Wabash 48

Northridge 57, Penn 55

Northview 53, Terre Haute North 46

Providence 51, Crawford Co. 37

Rushville 61, Union Co. 54

White River Valley 62, Washington Catholic 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Charlestown 49, New Albany 35

Clinton Prairie 64, Frankfort 10

Corydon 60, N. Harrison 40

E. Central 55, Lawrenceburg 37

Ev. North 58, Pike Central 31

Fishers 65, Carmel 44

Greenfield 47, Muncie Central 33

Henryville 32, Christian Academy 20

Jeffersonville 49, Seymour 35

Lanesville 58, Orleans 41

Madison-Grant 45, Daleville 39

N. Daviess 34, Clay City 23

Northwestern 78, Western 24

Norwell 79, Jay Co. 44

Parke Heritage 48, Cloverdale 41

Pendleton Hts. 52, Lapel 50

Tecumseh 54, Vincennes Rivet 37

Tippecanoe Valley 60, Peru 44

Tipton 51, Kokomo 35

Triton 33, LaVille 23

Wawasee 58, Whitko 12

Bi-County Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Glenn 65, Oregon-Davis 62

Porter County Conference Tournament(equals)

First Round(equals)

Morgan Twp. 58, Washington Twp. 31